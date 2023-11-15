Exclusive: Roberto Araujo Gives Sneak Peek of I JUST WANTED YOU TO KNOW

On November 18, The Green Room 42 will welcome Roberto Araujo, who returns in I Just Wanted You to Know. Araujo winner of the “Outstanding Featured Performer” award at the Fresh Fruit Festival, will take audiences through anecdotes and stories of his own life.

Araujo tells new stories and brings an unapologetic honesty to his narrative. The concert will feature songs by Stephen Sondheim, David Yazbek, Steven Lutvak, and more, to tell a dynamic and timely stories filled with heart and humor, all while exploring ideas of identity, immigration, love, family, racism, acceptance, and belonging. I Just Wanted You to Know features a seven-piece band.

Watch below as he gives BroadwayWorld a speical sneak peek of "I Just Wanted You to Know" from the upcoming show!