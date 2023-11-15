Exclusive: Roberto Araujo Gives Sneak Peek of I JUST WANTED YOU TO KNOW

Roberto will play the Green Room 42 on November 18, 2023.

By: Nov. 15, 2023

POPULAR

Review Roundup: HARMONY Opens On Broadway! See What the Critics Are Saying! Photo 1 Review Roundup: HARMONY Opens On Broadway! See What the Critics Are Saying!
Video: Watch the MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Trailer With Reneé Rapp, Tina Fey & More Photo 2 Video: Watch the Full MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Trailer
Bebe Neuwirth and Steven Skybell Join the Cast of CABARET AT THE KIT KAT CLUB on Broadway Photo 3 Bebe Neuwirth and Steven Skybell Join the Cast of CABARET AT THE KIT KAT CLUB on Broadway
Photos: First Look at the Cast of Broadway-Bound THE WIZ; Tickets On Sale Now! Photo 4 Photos: First Look at the Cast of Broadway-Bound THE WIZ; Tickets On Sale Now!

On November 18, The Green Room 42 will welcome Roberto Araujo, who returns in I Just Wanted You to Know. Araujo winner of the “Outstanding Featured Performer” award at the Fresh Fruit Festival, will take audiences through anecdotes and stories of his own life.

Araujo tells new stories and brings an unapologetic honesty to his narrative. The concert will feature songs by Stephen Sondheim, David Yazbek, Steven Lutvak, and more, to tell a dynamic and timely stories filled with heart and humor, all while exploring ideas of identity, immigration, love, family, racism, acceptance, and belonging. I Just Wanted You to Know features a seven-piece band.

Watch below as he gives BroadwayWorld a speical sneak peek of "I Just Wanted You to Know" from the upcoming show!






RELATED STORIES

1
Photos: Get a First Look at SPAMALOT on Broadway Photo
Photos: Get a First Look at SPAMALOT on Broadway

Get a first look at photos of Spamalot on Broadway! See who is starring and learn how to purchase tickets!

2
THE SOUND OF MUSIC Returns to ABC This Holiday Season Photo
THE SOUND OF MUSIC Returns to ABC This Holiday Season

Starring Julie Andrews and Christopher Plummer, the heartwarming film features fan-favorite songs including “Edelweiss,” “My Favorite Things,” “Climb Ev'ry Mountain,” “Do-Re-Mi,” “Sixteen Going on Seventeen,” “The Lonely Goatherd” and “The Sound of Music.”

3
Photos: Get a First Look at New Images of HAIRSPRAY on Tour Photo
Photos: Get a First Look at New Images of HAIRSPRAY on Tour

Check out new photos of Hairspray on tour, and see if the show is coming to a city near you!

4
Video: Watch Reginas Version of the MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Trailer Photo
Video: Watch 'Regina's Version' of the MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Trailer

A new look at the upcoming Mean Girls movie musical has been released, featuring a first listen to Reneé Rapp singing a song from the film. Joining Rapp in the film is Angourie Rice, Auli’i Cravalho, Jaquel Spivey, Avantika, Bebe Wood, Christopher Briney, Jenna Fischer, Busy Philipps, with Tina Fey and Tim Meadows. Watch the video!

From This Author - Nicole Rosky

Video: CHICAGO Celebrates 27th Year on BroadwayVideo: CHICAGO Celebrates 27th Year on Broadway
Video: MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Celebrates Surprise Cast Album ReleaseVideo: MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Celebrates Surprise Cast Album Release
Photos/Video: In Rehearsal For THE WIZARD OF OZ at the Watermill TheatrePhotos/Video: In Rehearsal For THE WIZARD OF OZ at the Watermill Theatre
Video: Jasmine Amy Rogers Performs 'Where I Wanna Be' From BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICALVideo: Jasmine Amy Rogers Performs 'Where I Wanna Be' From BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL

Videos

Watch 'Regina's Version' of the MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Trailer Video
Watch 'Regina's Version' of the MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Trailer
The Cast of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Perform the Title Song Video
The Cast of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Perform the Title Song
CHICAGO Celebrates 27th Year on Broadway Video
CHICAGO Celebrates 27th Year on Broadway
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SWEENEY TODD
MOULIN ROUGE!
HADESTOWN
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE

Recommended For You