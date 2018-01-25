Exclusive: Rob McClure Will Star in JEROME ROBBINS' BROADWAY At The Muny!

Rob McClure will star as "The Setter" in Jerome Robbins' Broadway, the opening production of The Muny's historic 100th season. "The Setter" serves as the evening's narrator and performs throughout the show, including the roles of "Pa" in High Button Shoes and "Tevye" in Fiddler on the Roof. Jerome Robbins' Broadway is directed by Cynthia Onrubia and Chris Bailey serves as production supervisor. Music direction is by Michael Horsley.

"Rob is an amazing talent loved by the Muny audience," said Muny Executive Producer and Artistic Director, Mike Isaacson. "The first spoken word of the first show of The Muny's 100th Season is 'Welcome,' and I'm thrilled it will come from Rob."

"To be serving as 'The Setter' for the first show of The Muny's 100th Season is a profound honor. Anytime I'm lucky enough to grace that legendary stage, beneath those towering trees, in front of 11,000 grateful folks, it's a feeling like no other. But this is gonna be Muny magic unlike any you've seen before!" said Rob McClure. "Thanks for including me in this landmark moment."

Rob McClure has previously appeared in The Muny productions of Into the Woods (Baker), Beauty and the Beast (Lumiere), The Addams Family (Gomez), Hello, Dolly! (Cornelius, St. Louis Theater Circle Award); Mary Poppins (Bert), Shrek (Lord Farquaad), and Little Shop of Horrors (Seymour). For playing the title role in Broadway's Chaplin, Rob received Tony, Drama League, Outer Critics Circle and Astaire Award nominations, and won the Theatre World and Clive Barnes Awards. Other Broadway credits include Noises Off, Something Rotten!; Honeymoon in Vegas (Drama League nomination), Avenue Q, I'm Not Rappaport, as well as Where's Charley? and Irma La Douce (Encores!).

The seven shows in the 2018 Muny season are: Jerome Robbins' Broadway (June 11-17), The Wiz (June 19-25), Singin' in the Rain (June 27-July 3), Jersey Boys (July 9-16), Annie (July 18-25), Gypsy (July 27-August 2) and Meet Me in St. Louis (August 4-12). For more information visit muny.org.

Season tickets go on sale March 5, 2018. Single tickets go on sale May 7, 2018. Muny gift cards for the 100th season are now available online and at The Muny Box Office. For more information, visit muny.org or call (314) 361-1900.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos





