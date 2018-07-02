Exclusive Podcast: LITTLE KNOWN FACTS with Ilana Levine- THE BOYS IN THE BAND's Matt Bomer

Click Here for More Articles on Podcasts

BroadwayWorld has teamed up with Broadway actress Ilana Levine, who makes her entrance onto the podcast stage with her critically acclaimed show Little Known Facts. Ilana's unique brand of celebrity interview, "Podcast Vérité," is unfiltered, raw, honest and uniquely funny. Her twitter account @ilanalevine was named one of the " 100 Twitter accounts to follow in 2018 .

Matt Bomer is one of Hollywood's most exciting actors working today.



After receiving a BFA Degree from Carnegie Mellon University, Bomer moved to New York where he worked on such acclaimed productions as "Spring Awakening" and "Grey Gardens." He also starred as Ernest Hemingway in "Villa America" at the Williamstown Theater Festival.



Soon after, he got the lead role on the ABC series "Traveler," produced by Academy Award winners Bruce Cohen and Dan Jinks. He had recurring roles on the Fox series "Tru Calling" and on the NBC series "Chuck" before landing the role of 'Neal Caffrey' on USA Network's "White Collar." The show, which was one of the highest rated and most critically acclaimed scripted shows on cable television aired for six seasons. He has also guest starred on the hit Fox series "Glee" and on the NBC series "The New Normal."



In 2014, Matt starred alongside Mark Ruffalo, Julia Roberts and Jim Parsons in the critically acclaimed screen adaptation of "The Normal Heart" for director Ryan Murphy. For the film, which is based on the Tony Award-winning stage drama of the same name, Matt won a Golden Globe Award and a Critics' Choice Award and he received an Emmy® Award nomination.



In 2015, Matt starred alongside Kathy Bates and Lady Gaga in the critically acclaimed FX series "American Horror Story: Hotel."



Most recently, Matt starred in Amazon's drama series "The Last Tycoon" alongside Lily Collins, Rosemarie DeWitt and Kelsey Grammer for director Billy Ray.



This spring, Matt made his directorial debut with a critically acclaimed episode of "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story."



In addition to Matt's success on the small screen, audiences have seen him star in a variety of feature film roles.



Matt's feature film credits include a starring role in "The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning," "Flight Plan" with Jodie Foster, Andrew Niccol's "In Time" alongside Justin Timberlake and Amanda Seyfried and the sci-fi dramadey "Space Station 76" with Liv Tyler and Patrick Wilson.



In 2015, Matt reteamed with Channing Tatum in "Magic Mike XXL," the sequel to the 2012 blockbuster film "Magic Mike" in which he starred with Tatum and Matthew McConaughey for director Steven Soderbergh.



In 2016, Matt starred opposite Ryan Gosling and Russell Crowe in the the action drama "The Nice Guys" for director Shane Black. He also appeared in Antoine Fuqua's feature "The Magnificent Seven."



Last year, Matt starred in "Walking Out" for directors Alex Smith and Andrew J. Smith. The film, which premiered at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival, is about a teenager who journeys to Montana to hunt big game with his estranged father. Father and son struggle to connect, until a brutal encounter in the heart of the wilderness changes everything.



Matt also appeared on stage in the Broadway and Los Angeles readings of Dustin Lance Black's play "8" where he was joined by such acting luminaries as Morgan Freeman, Brad Pitt, George Clooney, John C. Reilly and Ellen Barkin.



This spring Matt stars in the Broadway production of "The Boys in the Band." The show opens at the Booth Theatre on May 31.



Upcoming, Matt will star in and produce a film based on Hollywood film legend Montgomery Clift. Ira Sachs will direct from the screenplay Ira co-wrote with Mauricio Zacharias.

