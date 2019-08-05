Exclusive Podcast: Broadway's Backbone- A Broadway Debut Special with Becca Lee, Eric Anthony Johnson and Katarina Papacostas!

BroadwayWorld is excited to bring you new episodes of Broadway's Backbone- apodcast dedicated to the men and woman of the ensemble: the chorus of dancers, singers, and actors that are the foundation of every Broadway musical. These often-unsung gypsies are the hardest working people on the boards and are Broadway's backbone.

Each episode features an interview with a Broadway vet, in which they speak about their life, career and dreams, and the topics that aren't always shared. The life of a gypsy maybe full of passion, but not always filled with glamour. Each guest shares intimate details about their journey. There is no mud slinging, but expect a little dirt. The podcast is in honor of the folks of the ensemble and the people who plan to be them.

Third Annual Broadway Debut episode with Becca Lee (The Prom), Eric Anthony Johnson (Beetlejuice) and Katarina Papacostas (Tootsie). All three of the guest were at a turning point in their lives and careers when Broadway came knocking. They talk about enjoying the journey, because it may take longer than you think, and that one's self worth is not only abut the audition room. With a Broadway debut in three original casts this season, many bucket list boxes were checked, but it was becoming part of the Broadway community that has been most fulfilling. If there is an obstacle in your way and you still choose to do it, it makes it that much more fulfilling.





