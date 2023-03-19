Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Oh My Pod U Guys
Exclusive: Oh My Pod You Guys- That's the That on That with Douglas Lyons

Join Jayke Workman and Douglas Lyons for an all new episode of Oh My Pod You Guys.

Mar. 19, 2023  

The latest episode of Oh My Pod U Guys (hosted by Jayke Workman) is here! Oh My Pod U Guys is a weekly musical theater and pop culture chat show, in which Jayke discusses current events in the world of theater and the arts, and interviews some of your favorite Broadway personalities and members of the LGBTQ+ community! Stay up to date on all the hottest Broadway news, and get the tea about all things Broadway from performers, designers, photographers, creators, and so many more.

In this week's episode, Jayke dives into all the latest Broadway tea, including a special tribute to Ann Reinking. Then, Douglas Lyons joins the pod to talk all about his experience as a Broadway performer. We chat about Doug's time in shows like The Book of Mormon, and Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, as well as his current Broadway production; Parade.

Douglas also talks about his experience as a composer, lyricist, and playwright, and what it was like to see his first original play, Chicken and Biscuits, produced on Broadway at The Circle in the Square.

Douglas Lyons is an actor, writer, director, composer-lyricist and playwright. He served as a writer & composer on Apple TV's 2022 series Fraggle Rock. Douglas received a GLAAD nomination for his Broadway playwriting debut, Chicken and Biscuits. His music and lyrics have been featured on BET Plus, CBS's Sunday Morning Show, Carnegie Hall's Voices of Hope Festival and Lincoln Center's Broadway Songbook Series. As an actor he's appeared on Broadway in The Book of Mormon and Beautiful (Original Cast), as well as the tours of Rent and Dreamgirls. Other theater writing credits include: Polkadots (Off Broadway Alliance Winner Best Family Show, Atlantic Theater Company). Beau (Adirondack Theatre Festival) and Five Points currently in development with Hamilton's Andy Blankenbuehler. With musical writing partner Ethan D. Pakchar, Douglas is a 2020 Jonathan Larson Grant finalist.





