Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Scott Frankel Writes For The Dames

The latest episode of Oh My Pod U Guys (hosted by Jayke Workman) is here! Oh My Pod U Guys is a weekly musical theater and pop culture chat show, in which Jayke discusses current events in the world of theater and the arts, and interviews some of your favorite Broadway personalities and members of the LGBTQ+ community! Stay up to date on all the hottest Broadway news, and get the tea about all things Broadway from performers, designers, photographers, creators, and so many more.

Tony-Nominated composer Scott Frankel is truly one of the best.

U Guys, get the latest Bway updates in my segment, the BroadwayWorld Recap. Then I'm joined by the incredible Bway composer and conductor, Scott Frankel, to chat about his incredible works. Scott shares about his process as a composer, as well as his collaborations with other artists like Michael Korie. From being nominated for a Tony Award for his incredible score of Grey Gardens, to writing War Paint for such heavy-hitters as Patti LuPone and Christine Ebersole, Scott has truly put his stamp on the world of Musical Theater writing. We talk about his influences as a musician, and how his own works have influenced future composers and artists. Scott is such a delight, U don't wanna miss this episode!



