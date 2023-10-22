Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Oh My Pod, It's a Bonus Episode!

Join Jayke Workman, Ray Bokhour and Ryan Lowe for an all new episode of Oh My Pod U Guys.

By: Oct. 22, 2023

POPULAR

Have There Ever Been Two Productions of the Same Show on Broadway at the Same Time? Photo 1 Have There Ever Been Two Productions of the Same Show on Broadway at the Same Time?
Video: Watch the Cast of HARMONY Perform the Title Song on TODAY Photo 2 Video: Watch the Cast of HARMONY Perform the Title Song on TODAY
Shaina Taub's SUFFS Will Transfer to Broadway in April 2024 Photo 3 SUFFS Will Transfer to Broadway in Spring 2024
Video: Watch the WAITRESS THE MUSICAL Broadway Film Trailer With Sara Bareilles & More Photo 4 Video: Watch the WAITRESS THE MUSICAL Broadway Film Trailer

Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Oh My Pod, It's a Bonus Episode!

The latest episode of Oh My Pod U Guys (hosted by Jayke Workman) is here! Oh My Pod U Guys is a weekly musical theater and pop culture chat show, in which Jayke discusses current events in the world of theater and the arts, and interviews some of your favorite Broadway personalities and members of the LGBTQ+ community! Stay up to date on all the hottest Broadway news, and get the tea about all things Broadway from performers, designers, photographers, creators, and so many more.

Surprise, U Guys! It's the very first bonus episode of the pod! This week I am coming to you live from the dressing room at the Ambassador theater with Ray Bokhour and Ryan Lowe!

We sat down between shows on a two-show day of Chicago on Broadway to share the absolute shenanigans that happen backstage. Ray and Ryan hold the distinction of being two of longest-running cast members of Chicago Broadway, and they just so happen to share a dressing room! We talk about their collective experiences in this show, and what it takes to maintain the stamina to do a show 8 times a week for almost 20 years.






2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES

1
Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Oh My Pod, Its a Bonus Episode! Photo
Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Oh My Pod, It's a Bonus Episode!

Surprise, U Guys! It's the very first bonus episode of the pod! This week I am coming to you live from the dressing room at the Ambassador theater with Ray Bokhour and Ryan Lowe!

2
Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- A Thousand Sweet Kisses with Jai Rodriguez Photo
Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- A Thousand Sweet Kisses with Jai Rodriguez

In this episode, I am joined by Jai Rodriguez to talk about his amazing career in the theater and on the original Queer Eye for the Straight Guy. Jai holds the distinction of being the youngest person to ever play the role of Angel in RENT on Broadway, as well as performing in shows like The Producers and Spinning Into Butter.

3
Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Jordan Dobson Has Great HAIR Photo
Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Jordan Dobson Has Great HAIR

Fresh off his Broadway run as Prince Sebastian in Andrew Lloyd Webber's, Bad Cinderella, Jordan Dobson is starring in HAIR at Two River Theater.

4
Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Christine Dwyer Made Me Punch a Light Bulb Photo
Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Christine Dwyer Made Me Punch a Light Bulb

Christine Dwyer shares about her experience moving up through the ranks of the touring company of Wicked to eventually play the leading role on Broadway, and how difficult the audition process can be. We talk about our shared experience of having attended The Hartt School for college in Connecticut, and making the leap to a life in NYC.

From This Author - Jayke Workman

Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Oh My Pod, It's a Bonus Episode!Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Oh My Pod, It's a Bonus Episode!
Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- A Thousand Sweet Kisses with Jai RodriguezExclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- A Thousand Sweet Kisses with Jai Rodriguez
Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Jordan Dobson Has Great HAIRExclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Jordan Dobson Has Great HAIR
Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Christine Dwyer Made Me Punch a Light BulbExclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Christine Dwyer Made Me Punch a Light Bulb

Videos

Ben Celebrates BACK TO THE FUTURE Day with Choreo! Video
Ben Celebrates BACK TO THE FUTURE Day with Choreo!
Elphabas Have an Elphaball at Broadway Sessions Video
Elphabas Have an Elphaball at Broadway Sessions
First Look At the New MEAN GIRLS National Tour! Video
First Look At the New MEAN GIRLS National Tour!
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
SIX
SWEENEY TODD
Ticket Central DAPHNE
HARMONY
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE

Recommended For You