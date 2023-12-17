Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Jay Armstrong Johnson Is The Prom King

Join Jayke Workman and Jay Armstrong Johnson for an all new episode of Oh My Pod U Guys.

By: Dec. 17, 2023

Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Jay Armstrong Johnson Is The Prom King

The latest episode of Oh My Pod U Guys (hosted by Jayke Workman) is here! Oh My Pod U Guys is a weekly musical theater and pop culture chat show, in which Jayke discusses current events in the world of theater and the arts, and interviews some of your favorite Broadway personalities and members of the LGBTQ+ community! Stay up to date on all the hottest Broadway news, and get the tea about all things Broadway from performers, designers, photographers, creators, and so many more.

From the Broadway Revival of Parade, to starring as Raoul in the 30th Anniversary Broadway cast of The Phantom of the Opera, Jay Armstrong Johnson is the prom king of Broadway.

U Guys, we're talking Golden Globes nominations in this week's BroadwayWorld Recap, brought to you by BroadwayWorld. Then I am joined by Broadway star, Jay Armstrong Johnson, to talk all things Bway! Jay is a true triple threat, from singing incredible scores like Phantom, to dancing Michael Bennett's original choreography in A Chorus Line, to acting the role of Will Olsen on ABC's Quantico. A Texas native, Jay shares his experience as a young artist in the South, and his journey to New York City and working consistently on Broadway. His Broadway credits range from Hair, to On The Town, to Catch Me If You Can. While consistently working on the stage and screen, Jay also flexes his creative muscles in ways that benefit incredible organizations like the Ali Forney Center for LGBTQ youth, and Broadway Cares Equity Fights AIDS. You can see Jay's Hocus Pocus inspired Halloween show, I Put A Spell On You, annually, and he has starred multiple times in Jerry Mitchell's, Broadway Bares. Jay is such a love, U don't wanna miss his episode!






RELATED STORIES

1
Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Right Foot Forward with Mary Claire King Photo
Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Right Foot Forward with Mary Claire King

U guys, this week's BroadwayWorld Recap has some incredible casting announcements! Then I am joined by Broadway beauty and my dear friend, Mary Claire King! Mary Claire has been onstage in Chicago on Broadway since 2019, playing both the role of Liz in the ensemble, as well as covering the iconic role of Velma Kelly. She shares her experience maintaining her stamina in the longest running musical currently playing on Broadway, and the weight of the show's legacy.

2
Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Willam Has The Prettiest Boat Photo
Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Willam Has The Prettiest Boat

From RuPaul's Drag Race to the West End, Willam is an artist of many colors.

3
Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Brandon Contreras Has Sparkles In Their Tummy Photo
Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Brandon Contreras Has Sparkles In Their Tummy

From the original Broadway cast of Almost Famous to starring in Titanique, Brandon Contreras really is that girl!

4
Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Doing Cool Things with Andrew Barret Cox Photo
Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Doing Cool Things with Andrew Barret Cox

I'm joined by NYC artist, writer, and performer Andrew Barret Cox to talk all about their incredible career! Andrew can truly do it all! From designer to songwriter to performer, Andrew's artistic skills know no bounds.

