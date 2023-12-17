Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Jay Armstrong Johnson Is The Prom King

The latest episode of Oh My Pod U Guys (hosted by Jayke Workman) is here! Oh My Pod U Guys is a weekly musical theater and pop culture chat show, in which Jayke discusses current events in the world of theater and the arts, and interviews some of your favorite Broadway personalities and members of the LGBTQ+ community! Stay up to date on all the hottest Broadway news, and get the tea about all things Broadway from performers, designers, photographers, creators, and so many more.

From the Broadway Revival of Parade, to starring as Raoul in the 30th Anniversary Broadway cast of The Phantom of the Opera, Jay Armstrong Johnson is the prom king of Broadway.

U Guys, we're talking Golden Globes nominations in this week's BroadwayWorld Recap, brought to you by BroadwayWorld. Then I am joined by Broadway star, Jay Armstrong Johnson, to talk all things Bway! Jay is a true triple threat, from singing incredible scores like Phantom, to dancing Michael Bennett's original choreography in A Chorus Line, to acting the role of Will Olsen on ABC's Quantico. A Texas native, Jay shares his experience as a young artist in the South, and his journey to New York City and working consistently on Broadway. His Broadway credits range from Hair, to On The Town, to Catch Me If You Can. While consistently working on the stage and screen, Jay also flexes his creative muscles in ways that benefit incredible organizations like the Ali Forney Center for LGBTQ youth, and Broadway Cares Equity Fights AIDS. You can see Jay's Hocus Pocus inspired Halloween show, I Put A Spell On You, annually, and he has starred multiple times in Jerry Mitchell's, Broadway Bares. Jay is such a love, U don't wanna miss his episode!



