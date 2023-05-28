Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Elle Woods Lives On A Sheep Farm with Laura Bell Bundy

The latest episode of Oh My Pod U Guys (hosted by Jayke Workman) is here! Oh My Pod U Guys is a weekly musical theater and pop culture chat show, in which Jayke discusses current events in the world of theater and the arts, and interviews some of your favorite Broadway personalities and members of the LGBTQ+ community! Stay up to date on all the hottest Broadway news, and get the tea about all things Broadway from performers, designers, photographers, creators, and so many more.

U Guys, this week's BroadwayWorld Recap highlights BWW's 20th Anniversary concert, benefitting Broadway Cares Equity Fights AIDS. Then Jayke is joined by Bway icon, Laura Bell Bundy! Laura shares all about her Tony-nominated time as Elle Woods in the original Broadway cast of Legally Blonde The Musical. She talks about her career highlights, and her activism for women's rights through the arts. Laura's podcast, "Women of Tomorrow", is also part of the Broadway Podcast Network, and her latest original album of the same name is available to stream everywhere.

Laura Bell Bundy made her stage debut at age nine in the Christmas Spectacular at Radio City Music Hall. Since then, she has originated the roles of Tina in Ruthless (Outer Critics/Drama Desk Nominations), Amber in Broadway’s Hairspray, most notably Elle Woods in Legally Blonde The Musical (Tony nomination), and played Glinda in Broadway’s Wicked. Bundy is a Billboard top 5 recording artist with multiple albums — “Achin & Shakin” (Universal Music) and “Another Piece Of Me” (Big Machine). A Sony Publishing songwriter from 2008-2013, she toured with her music all over the world. Her most recent critically acclaimed album “Women Of Tomorrow” (and companion podcast on Broadway Podcast Network) delves into the issues women are facing today and has millions of streams on Spotify. Bundy has been in dozens of films and over 100 episodes of television including roles on “Call Me Kat,” “Fairly OddParents,” “Perfect Harmony,” “How I Met Your Mother/Father,” “Hart of Dixie,” “Anger Management,” and “Jumanji,” among others. As a writer/composer she developed series “Mashville” (Netflix) and “Girltime” (Freeform). Bundy recently launched the Womxn of Tomorrow community and app to help women activate their activism. All socials: @laurabellbundy www.laurabellbundy.com



"