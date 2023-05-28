Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Elle Woods Lives On A Sheep Farm with Laura Bell Bundy

Join Jayke Workman and Laura Bell Bundy for an all new episode of Oh My Pod You Guys.

By:
Video: BACK TO THE FUTURE Company Is Getting Ready for Broadway

The latest episode of Oh My Pod U Guys (hosted by Jayke Workman) is here! Oh My Pod U Guys is a weekly musical theater and pop culture chat show, in which Jayke discusses current events in the world of theater and the arts, and interviews some of your favorite Broadway personalities and members of the LGBTQ+ community! Stay up to date on all the hottest Broadway news, and get the tea about all things Broadway from performers, designers, photographers, creators, and so many more.

U Guys, this week's BroadwayWorld Recap highlights BWW's 20th Anniversary concert, benefitting Broadway Cares Equity Fights AIDS. Then Jayke is joined by Bway icon, Laura Bell Bundy! Laura shares all about her Tony-nominated time as Elle Woods in the original Broadway cast of Legally Blonde The Musical. She talks about her career highlights, and her activism for women's rights through the arts. Laura's podcast, "Women of Tomorrow", is also part of the Broadway Podcast Network, and her latest original album of the same name is available to stream everywhere.

Laura Bell Bundy made her stage debut at age nine in the Christmas Spectacular at Radio City Music Hall. Since then, she has originated the roles of Tina in Ruthless (Outer Critics/Drama Desk Nominations), Amber in Broadway’s Hairspray, most notably Elle Woods in Legally Blonde The Musical (Tony nomination), and played Glinda in Broadway’s Wicked. Bundy is a Billboard top 5 recording artist with multiple albums — “Achin & Shakin” (Universal Music) and “Another Piece Of Me” (Big Machine). A Sony Publishing songwriter from 2008-2013, she toured with her music all over the world. Her most recent critically acclaimed album “Women Of Tomorrow” (and companion podcast on Broadway Podcast Network) delves into the issues women are facing today and has millions of streams on Spotify. Bundy has been in dozens of films and over 100 episodes of television including roles on “Call Me Kat,” “Fairly OddParents,” “Perfect Harmony,” “How I Met Your Mother/Father,” “Hart of Dixie,” “Anger Management,” and “Jumanji,” among others. As a writer/composer she developed series “Mashville” (Netflix) and “Girltime” (Freeform). Bundy recently launched the Womxn of Tomorrow community and app to help women activate their activism. All socials: @laurabellbundy www.laurabellbundy.com


This week, Jayke is joined by Broadway performer Emma Pittman to talk all things Chicago The Musical! Emma shares her experience winning 'The Search For Roxie' and her road to playing Roxie Hart, as well as joining the ensemble of the show. She also talks about her upcoming Broadway show, Back To The Future, and being an ally to the queer community.

In this episode, Jayke is joined by playwright, actor, and musician, Justin Huertas to talk about his show, 'Lizard Boy', coming to off-broadway! A Seattle based creator, Huertas shares his artistic process in creating musicals, and what it's like to perform in his own works. He also touches on his experience as a queer Filipino man in the theater industry, and how his upbringing in Seattle has affected his life's work.

In this episode, Jayke is joined by Broadway performer, Christine Cornish, to talk about being in the Broadway revivals of Chicago The Musical, Kiss Me Kate, My Fair Lady, and CATS. Christine shares her experience growing up in the dance community, and participating in the fancy choir at CCM. She also talks about her artistic process of creating a character, and what it's like to teach dance in New York City.

Jayke is joined by Funny Girl Broadway's Leslie Blake Walker to talk all about taking part in this incredible revival. Leslie discusses her artistic process in creating choreography, her background as a dancer, and performing in countless regional shows, including a production of CATS at age 10. Leslie also shares her experience performing alongside incredible performers like Jane Lynch, Ramin Karimloo, and Lea Michele.


