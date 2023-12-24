Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Corsets and Combat Boots with Katherine McNamara

Join Jayke Workman andKatherine McNamara for an all new episode of Oh My Pod U Guys.

By: Dec. 24, 2023

POPULAR

Broadway Streaming Guide: Holidays 2023 - Where to Watch WHITE CHRISTMAS, THE MUPPET CHRIS Photo 1 Broadway Streaming Guide: Holidays 2023 - What to Watch!
Review Roundup: APPROPRIATE Opens On Broadway Starring Sarah Paulson, Elle Fanning, Corey Photo 2 Review Roundup: APPROPRIATE Opens On Broadway Starring Sarah Paulson, Elle Fanning, Corey Stoll & More
Interview: Real-Life Married Couple Alexandra Socha & Etai Benson Share the Stage in FIDDL Photo 3 Interview: Alexandra Socha & Etai Benson Talk FIDDLER at Paper Mill
SHUCKED Producer Mike Bosner on Saying Goodbye to Broadway Photo 4 SHUCKED Producer Mike Bosner on Saying Goodbye to Broadway

Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Corsets and Combat Boots with Katherine McNamara

The latest episode of Oh My Pod U Guys (hosted by Jayke Workman) is here! Oh My Pod U Guys is a weekly musical theater and pop culture chat show, in which Jayke discusses current events in the world of theater and the arts, and interviews some of your favorite Broadway personalities and members of the LGBTQ+ community! Stay up to date on all the hottest Broadway news, and get the tea about all things Broadway from performers, designers, photographers, creators, and so many more.

From playing opposite Angela Lansbury and Elaine Stritch in the Broadway Revival of A Little Night Music, to starring as Clary Fray in the hit demon-fighting TV series, Shadowhunters, Katherine McNamara can slay the game in a corset or combat boots.

U Guys, it's a special Holiday edition of the BroadwayWorld Recap! Then I am joined by my dearest sister-friend, Kat McNamara, to chat about her incredible career which spans from Broadway to TV/Film. Kat made her Broadway debut at the age of 14 as Fredrika in the Broadway Revival of A Little Night Music, having the distinction of playing the role before and after a cast change-over. Her co-stars included Angela Lansbury and Catherine Zeta-Jones, as well as Elaine Stritch and Bernadette Peters. Kat shares her experience making her debut alongside some of Broadway's biggest stars, and how she learned from each of these incredible women. Then Kat goes on to talk about the differences between acting on the stage and acting on camera, in amazing projects like The Maze Runner: Scorch Trials, and on shows like Shadowhunters, Walker Independence, and Arrow. Katherine's talents truly know no bounds, and on top of it all, she is an absolute delight of a person (I would know, she's been my bestie since I was ten years old). U don't want to miss our episode!






RELATED STORIES

1
Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Jay Armstrong Johnson Is The Prom King Photo
Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Jay Armstrong Johnson Is The Prom King

I am joined by Broadway star, Jay Armstrong Johnson, to talk all things Bway! Jay is a true triple threat, from singing incredible scores like Phantom, to dancing Michael Bennett's original choreography in A Chorus Line, to acting the role of Will Olsen on ABC's Quantico. A Texas native, Jay shares his experience as a young artist in the South, and his journey to New York City and working consistently on Broadway.

2
Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Right Foot Forward with Mary Claire King Photo
Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Right Foot Forward with Mary Claire King

U guys, this week's BroadwayWorld Recap has some incredible casting announcements! Then I am joined by Broadway beauty and my dear friend, Mary Claire King! Mary Claire has been onstage in Chicago on Broadway since 2019, playing both the role of Liz in the ensemble, as well as covering the iconic role of Velma Kelly. She shares her experience maintaining her stamina in the longest running musical currently playing on Broadway, and the weight of the show's legacy.

3
Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Willam Has The Prettiest Boat Photo
Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Willam Has The Prettiest Boat

From RuPaul's Drag Race to the West End, Willam is an artist of many colors.

4
Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Brandon Contreras Has Sparkles In Their Tummy Photo
Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Brandon Contreras Has Sparkles In Their Tummy

From the original Broadway cast of Almost Famous to starring in Titanique, Brandon Contreras really is that girl!

From This Author - Jayke Workman

Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Jay Armstrong Johnson Is The Prom KingExclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Jay Armstrong Johnson Is The Prom King
Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Right Foot Forward with Mary Claire KingExclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Right Foot Forward with Mary Claire King
Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Willam Has The Prettiest BoatExclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Willam Has The Prettiest Boat
Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Brandon Contreras Has Sparkles In Their TummyExclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Brandon Contreras Has Sparkles In Their Tummy

Videos

All-Stars Come Home for the Holidays at Broadway Sessions Video
All-Stars Come Home for the Holidays at Broadway Sessions
Decorating the Lyric Theatre Christmas Tree with the Cast of CURSED CHILD Video
Decorating the Lyric Theatre Christmas Tree with the Cast of CURSED CHILD
Stars Rickerts and Bartz Decorate CURSED CHILD Character Biscuits Video
Stars Rickerts and Bartz Decorate CURSED CHILD Character Biscuits
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
HADESTOWN
Ticket Central WONKA
SIX
& JULIET

Recommended For You