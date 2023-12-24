Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Corsets and Combat Boots with Katherine McNamara

The latest episode of Oh My Pod U Guys (hosted by Jayke Workman) is here! Oh My Pod U Guys is a weekly musical theater and pop culture chat show, in which Jayke discusses current events in the world of theater and the arts, and interviews some of your favorite Broadway personalities and members of the LGBTQ+ community! Stay up to date on all the hottest Broadway news, and get the tea about all things Broadway from performers, designers, photographers, creators, and so many more.

From playing opposite Angela Lansbury and Elaine Stritch in the Broadway Revival of A Little Night Music, to starring as Clary Fray in the hit demon-fighting TV series, Shadowhunters, Katherine McNamara can slay the game in a corset or combat boots.

U Guys, it's a special Holiday edition of the BroadwayWorld Recap! Then I am joined by my dearest sister-friend, Kat McNamara, to chat about her incredible career which spans from Broadway to TV/Film. Kat made her Broadway debut at the age of 14 as Fredrika in the Broadway Revival of A Little Night Music, having the distinction of playing the role before and after a cast change-over. Her co-stars included Angela Lansbury and Catherine Zeta-Jones, as well as Elaine Stritch and Bernadette Peters. Kat shares her experience making her debut alongside some of Broadway's biggest stars, and how she learned from each of these incredible women. Then Kat goes on to talk about the differences between acting on the stage and acting on camera, in amazing projects like The Maze Runner: Scorch Trials, and on shows like Shadowhunters, Walker Independence, and Arrow. Katherine's talents truly know no bounds, and on top of it all, she is an absolute delight of a person (I would know, she's been my bestie since I was ten years old). U don't want to miss our episode!



