Exclusive: Listen to Todd Almond Sing the Title Song From A PONY FOR CHRISTMAS

Ghostlight Records will release Todd Almond's debut holiday album A Pony for Christmas in streaming and digital formats on Friday, November 19. BroadwayWorld has an exclusive first listen of the title song, performed by and with music and lyrics by Todd Almond.

Listen to the song below, or at https://toddalmond.lnk.to/APonyForChristmasPR/.

Almond is an acclaimed songwriter and performer who can currently be seen as "Gideon Wolfe" on HBO Max's "Gossip Girl" and on Broadway as "Elias Burke" in Conor McPherson and Bob Dylan's Girl from the North Country. An inspired folk-pop take on the classic holiday album, A Pony for Christmas weaves personal original compositions with new versions of traditional carols and unexpected reworkings of pop songs. The album is produced by Todd Almond and Peter Sachon.

Track List

1. Maybe This Christmas (music and lyrics by Ron Eldon Sexsmith)

2. Ponies (music and lyrics by Todd Almond - from the musical Iowa)

3. O Holy Night (music by Adolphe Adam, based on the poem by Placide Cappeau, lyrics by John Sullivan Dwight)

4. Welcome Home (music and lyrics by Todd Almond - from the musical The Odyssey)

5. A Pony for Christmas (music and lyrics by Todd Almond)

6. Hounds of Love / Cloudbusting / Running Up That Hill (music and lyrics by Kate Bush)

7. The Little Drummer Boy (music and lyrics by Katherine Davis, Harry Simeone and Henry Onorati)

8. Kind and Generous (music and lyrics by Natalie Merchant)

9. Moon Over Nebraska (music and lyrics by Todd Almond)

10. The First Noel / Angels We Have Heard on High (Traditional)

11. River (music and lyrics by Joni Mitchell)

12. Christmas Eve (music by Todd Almond)

13. I'll Be Home for Christmas (music and lyrics by Kim Gannon and Walter Kent)