Exclusive: Get A First Look At Stratford's THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW

A jolt of pure energy is pulsating through the Avon Theatre in Stratford as an electrifying production of Richard O'Brien's The Rocky Horror Show hits the stage for the first time.

BroadwayWorld has an exclusive first look at the production below!

The cult classic is bursting at the seams with this country's hottest talents in performance and design, led by director and choreographer Donna Feore, and all tied together by a rollicking six-piece live band playing its iconic rock-and-roll score.

Leading the stellar cast are Dan Chameroy (Matilda tour) as Frank N. Furter, Jennifer Rider-Shaw as Janet and Sayer Roberts as Brad. They are joined by Robert Markus as Riff Raff, Erica Peckas Magenta/Usherette, Steve Ross as Narrator and Kimberly-Ann Truong as Columbia.

The creative team includes Music Director Laura Burton, Set Designer Michael Gianfrancesco, Costume Designer Dana Osborne, Lighting Designer Michael Walton, Projection Designer Jamie Nesbitt and Sound Designer Peter McBoyle.

"Richard O'Brien's lasting genius is that he only ever wanted his Rocky Horror to be 'a bit of fun,'" says Ms Feore. "And this simple notion has resonated with generations of fans. Tens of millions, in fact. There's got to be something in it. And there is. It's love and compassion and childhood dreams of rock stardom!

"I'm all about communities, and the community of Rocky is dangerous, sexy and otherworldly (really), but it has a lot to teach us about acceptance and yielding. And I mean yielding to the discovery of ourselves, our true selves, however messy that might be, all the while trusting that we're surrounded by love as we go farther towards discovering who we are," she adds.

The Rocky Horror Show features book, music and lyrics by Richard O'Brien, and is produced by arrangement with Rocky Horror Company Limited.

The production officially opens on June 2, and runs until October 31.

For more info visit stratfordfestival.ca.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You