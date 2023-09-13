Everett Bradley's HOLIDELIC Comes To Kaatsbaan Cultural Park For An Electrifying Holiday Funk Extravaganza

This holiday celebration promises to be a sensational spectacle, blending flashy bass-heavy beats, original songs, and a diverse cast of performers.

By: Sep. 13, 2023

Kaatsbaan Cultural Park announces the highly anticipated Hudson Valley return of the GRAMMY-nominated rock percussionist Everett Bradley'siconic holiday funk revue, Holidelic on Fridays & Saturdays, December 8-16, 2023 at 8pm.

This holiday celebration promises to be a sensational spectacle, blending flashy bass-heavy beats, original songs, and a diverse cast of performers. Tickets are $45, General Admission and can be purchased at https://kaatsbaan.org/performances-festivals.

Critics have raved about Holidelic, describing it as "a flashy, bass-heavy retro-futuristic take on the holidays" (The New Yorker) and "a holiday funk-tacular" (Time Out New York). In Holidelic, Bradley assumes the role of Papadelic - Funk's Father Christmas - a larger-than-life fusion of George Clinton and Santa Claus. With holiday-themed funk songs written by Bradley himself and an ensemble of top-notch musicians, Holidelic will transport audiences to a world where funk and Christmas joy collide.

Holidelic made its debut in 2002 following the release of Bradley's holiday album "Toy." Reflecting on the show's inception, Bradley explains, "After 9/11, I felt like we all needed to heal, and the way I was going to do that was by writing Christmas songs. Then I got the idea to combine two of my favorite things - Christmas and funk." Since its inception, Holidelic has been a roaring success with Bradley's charismatic stage presence and dynamic performances captivating audiences night after night.

Everett Bradley's vocal, percussion and keyboard work have included playing with Bruce Springsteen's famed E Street Band, touring with Bon Jovi and Hall & Oates, being Carly Simon's musical director, and working with luminaries ranging from David Bowie, Cyndi Lauper and Bobby McFerrin to renowned producers Snarky Puppy and Quincy Jones. Everett served as musical director and bandleader for NBC's Meredith Vieira Show, for which he wrote the show's theme song, as well. Spanning from multiple genres of music to theater and television, this GRAMMY-nominated force of nature has lent his unique blend of extraordinary talent, exuberance, and heart to every tour, session, Broadway show (Stomp, Swing, After Midnight) and TV program in which he has taken part.

The mission of Kaatsbaan Cultural Park is to provide an extraordinary environment for cultural innovation and excellence. As both an incubator for creativity and presenter for world-class artists in dance, theater, music, film, poetry, culinary and visual arts, Kaatsbaan provides artists with state-of-the-art dance studios, accommodations, an indoor theater, and two outdoor stages. Sitting on 153 Hudson River-adjacent acres, Kaatsbaan is free of urban facilities' space and time constraints, allowing for exciting levels of artistic exploration, creative action, and achievement - just two hours north of New York City. Kaatsbaan Cultural Park is committed to the advancement of diversity, equity, and inclusion in the arts as we aim to present, promote, and embrace programming that accurately reflects our society. 



