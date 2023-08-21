Evan Bertram, Maxwell Swangel, Jarrett Winters Morley & More to Lead MY FAIR LADY ON THE RIVER

Tickets are free and will be made available on a first-come, first-served basis, beginning at 9:00 AM, August 25th, 2023.

By: Aug. 21, 2023

Sutton Place Parks Conservancy (SPPC), in conjunction with JWM: A Theatrical Company, will present MY FAIR LADY ON THE RIVER, on Tuesday, September 12, at 2:00 PM and 5:00 PM. An event curated for those who can no longer access the theatre, whether that be because of age, disability, or financial restrictions, this hour-long concert of the 1956 Broadway musical will be held in Sutton Place Park, just east of Sutton Place (entrance is on 56th Street). The performance features three lead singers, 13 ensemble vocalists, and a 28-piece orchestra. MY FAIR LADY, with music by Frederick Lowe and Lyrics by Alan Jay Lerner, debuted in 1956.

Tickets are free and will be made available on a first-come, first-served basis, beginning at 9:00 AM, August 25th, 2023. These can be reserved at events@suttonplaceparks.org (please specify for which time you would like tickets). Seating priority is being paid to community seniors and those with disabilities. Live streaming will be available. Patrons will be informed about rain venue if pertinent.

The Frederick Loewe Foundation, established by the musical's composer, is providing financial support for the production. In addition to the Sunrise Manhattan facilities, other principal sponsors of the performance are Basil Walter Architects and Brown Harris Stevens.

Jarrett Winters Morley, the Artistic Director of JWM: A Theatrical Company is the creative force behind MY FAIR LADY ON THE RIVER, serving as Producer, Music Director, and Conductor. A performer/composer/lyricist, and overall multi-faceted artist, he has brought together artists from a variety of different backgrounds for this one-time event. The concert will feature principal performers Evan Bertram (Guys & Dolls, The Secret Garden, Million Dollar Quartet), and Maxwell Swangel (Universal Beijing Resort, You're A Good Man Charlie Brown). Evan Bertram regularly travels around the country performing in regional theatres and is a singer/songwriter, and Maxwell Swangel recently performed at Universal Beijing Resort as the Vocal Captain of the Hogwarts Frog Choir.



