Erin Mackey, Branch Fields And Loretta Ables Sayre to Lead SOUTH PACIFIC at Goodspeed Musicals

Broadway's Erin Mackey will lead Rodgers and Hammerstein's South Pacific at Goodspeed Musicals'. The production begins April 17 will run through June 28 at The Goodspeed.

Mackey will portray Nellie Forbush with acclaimed performer Branch Fields as Emile de Becque and Loretta Ables Sayre, who returns to the role of Bloody Mary following her Tony-nominated performance in Bartlett Sher's 2008 Lincoln Center revival of the show.

Joining them will be Erica Wong as Liat, Cameron Johnson as Lt. Joseph Cable, Chad Jennings as Luther Billis (Goodspeed's My Paris), Claudia Lilith Fabella as Ngana, Samuel Li Weintraub as Jerome, James Michael Reilly as Capt. George Brackett and Dallyn Vail Bayles as Cmdr. William Harbison.

The ensemble will include Kelly Berman, Hunter Brown, Vince Fazzolari, Andrew Foote, Leigh Martha Klinger, Jennifer Lorae, Alexa Jane Lowis, Datus Puryear, Brent Thiessen, Damian Thompson, John Wascavage and Jake Wood. The swings will be Josh Kolb and Magdalena Rodriguez. Amy Jo Phillips will understudy the role of Bloody Mary. Emma Kindl will understudy Ngana/Jerome and Irene Lo will understudy Liat.

On a lush tropical island during World War II, battles of the heart are center stage in the Goodspeed premiere of the soaring Rodgers & Hammerstein classic. Lovestruck nurse Nellie Forbush falls for a French planter. Lieutenant Joe Cable is drawn to a native girl. In an exotic world of risk and romance, prejudice clouds their potential paradise. Be swept away by twin love stories and a rapturous score that includes "Some Enchanted Evening," "I'm Gonna Wash That Man Right Outta My Hair," "Bali Ha'i" and more.

South Pacific features music by Richard Rodgers, lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II with book by Oscar Hammerstein II and Joshua Logan. Adapted from the Pulitzer Prize winning novel Tales of the South Pacific by James A. Michener. This beloved musical will be sponsored by Masonicare at Chester Village, Eversource, Robinson+Cole, Webster Bank and The Shops at Mohegan Sun.

The production will be directed by Rob Ruggiero (Goodspeed's Oliver!, Rags, La Cage aux Folles, Fiddler on the Roof, The Most Happy Fella, Carousel, Show Boat, Annie Get Your Gun, Camelot, Big River and 1776). South Pacific will be choreographed by Ralph Perkins (Goodspeed's La Cage aux Folles, Camelot and 1776).

Scenic Design will be by Luke Cantarella (Goodspeed's A Little Night Music, Assistant Set Design). Costumes will be designed by Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Award nominee Amy Clark (Goodspeed's Show Boat and Camelot, Mack & Mabel, Assistant Costume Design). Lighting Design will be by John Lasiter (Goodspeed's Oliver, Rags, La Cage aux Folles, Fiddler on the Roof, Most Happy Fella, Hello! My Baby, Carousel, City of Angels, Show Boat, Annie Get Your Gun, Carnival, Camelot, Big River, 1776). Sound Design will be by Jay Hilton. Wig and Hair Design will be by Mark Adam Rampmeyer (Goodspeed's The Drowsy Chaperone, Oliver!, The Will Rogers Follies, Rags, Oklahoma!, Thoroughly Modern Millie, Anything Goes, Bye Bye Birdie, Chasing Rainbows, La Cage aux Folles, Good News!, 42nd Street and Big River).

The Music Director for South Pacific will be Adam Souza, Goodspeed's Resident Music Director. Adam Rineer will be Associate Music Director. Orchestrations will be by Dan DeLange. Casting for South Pacific is by Paul Hardt.

Tickets are available through the Box Office (860.873.8668), open seven days a week, or online at goodspeed.org.





