Equity and SAG-AFTRA Reach Agreement On Live Theatre Streams and Recordings
The agreement reaffirms the historic solidarity and deep bonds between Equity and SAG-AFTRA and their members.
SAG-AFTRA and Actors' Equity Association today announced an agreement addressing the coverage of live theatre that is recorded or streamed for exhibition to a remote audience.
Both unions praised the collaborative process that allowed the parties to come to the table and reach a solution that serves the best interests of both of their memberships. The agreement reaffirms the historic solidarity and deep bonds between Equity and SAG-AFTRA and their members.
The parties reached a tentative agreement on November 14 that was approved unanimously by the SAG-AFTRA National Board of Directors and Actors' Equity Association National Council today.
Conflict arose between the unions representing stage and screen actors in October when Equity accused SAG-AFTRA of encroaching on its territory by negotiating lower-paying deals with Equity venues for streaming productions.
SAG-AFTRA President Gabrielle Carteris and National Executive Director David White said of the deal, "Recognizing the challenges for theater during the pandemic and that the only way for live theater companies to reach audiences is by recording and/or streaming productions to a remote audience, SAG-AFTRA has agreed that AEA will cover this work during the pandemic period with a term concluding Dec. 31, 2021, subject to certain limitations including distribution on platforms like Netflix, Amazon, Hulu, etc."
More Hot Stories For You
-
Stephen Sondheim, Renée Fleming, David Foster, Josh Groban & More to Take Part in NY Philharmonic Virtual Gala
The New York Philharmonic will present its first-ever virtual gala, NY Phil ️ NYC, celebrating New York City, on November 19 at 7:00 p.m. EST. Feature...
Breaking: The Casts of AIN'T TOO PROUD, JAGGED LITTLE PILL, MEAN GIRLS & More Will Take Part in ONE NIGHT ONLY: THE BEST OF BROADWAY Special on NBC
On Thanksgiving morning, theatre fans will get their first taste of Broadway in months when casts reunite for performances on the Macy's Thanksgiving ...
BroadwayWorld Will Debut Town Hall with Legendary Kids Agent Nancy Carson & Broadway's Baayork Lee; Moderated By Richard Jay-Alexander
On Thursday, November 19, 2020, at 3pm ET, BroadwayWorld will be opening dialogues that aren't being seen or talked about anywhere else. With the proc...
When Will the 2020 Tony Awards Ceremony Take Place?
When announcements about the 2020 Tony Awards began earlier in the fall, buzz circulated that The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing were l...
Joshua Henry to Join HAMILTON for Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
It was recently announced that the Broadway casts of Hamilton, Mean Girls, Ain't Too Proud and Jagged Little Pill will all be featured in pre-recorded...
New York City Center Announces Future Encores! Production of INTO THE WOODS
New York City Center today announced an additional musical in development as part of the longstanding Encores! series. Stephen Sondheim and James Lap...