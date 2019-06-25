Encyclopedia Commedia Hosts A BBQ OF THE MIND At Caveat

Encyclopedia Commedia hosts A BBQ of the Mind Friday July 5.

Encyclopedia Commedia is both an unhinged comedy variety show and a fast-paced and hilarious exploration of all the knowledge in the world (more or less [markedly less]).

Hosted by Brad Einstein, with performances from: Randall Otis (Daily Show) Eli Mandel (SNL) Claire & Alan Linic (SNL, The Kennedy Center) Bang Bang Luna (The Bongo Hour) Arti Gollapudi (Yourself, Your Body)

Host Brad Einstein was recently selected as the Fall 2019 Artist-in-Residence at Crater Lake National Park. He has toured with the Second City National Touring Company, Baby Wants Candy, and more. He has been a contributing writer for Billy on the Street, and won Outstanding Actor at the 2017 LA Webfest.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You