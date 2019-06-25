Encyclopedia Commedia Hosts A BBQ OF THE MIND At Caveat

Jun. 25, 2019  

Encyclopedia Commedia hosts A BBQ of the Mind Friday July 5.

Encyclopedia Commedia is both an unhinged comedy variety show and a fast-paced and hilarious exploration of all the knowledge in the world (more or less [markedly less]).

Hosted by Brad Einstein, with performances from: Randall Otis (Daily Show) Eli Mandel (SNL) Claire & Alan Linic (SNL, The Kennedy Center) Bang Bang Luna (The Bongo Hour) Arti Gollapudi (Yourself, Your Body)

Host Brad Einstein was recently selected as the Fall 2019 Artist-in-Residence at Crater Lake National Park. He has toured with the Second City National Touring Company, Baby Wants Candy, and more. He has been a contributing writer for Billy on the Street, and won Outstanding Actor at the 2017 LA Webfest.



Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You

  • HAMILTON Could Be Headed to Asia, Mexico, Paris, Germany, and on an Australian Tour!
  • Photo Flash: Something's Coming... Get a First Look at Rachel Zegler, Ansel Elgort, and the Cast of the Upcoming WEST SIDE STORY Film!
  • Photo Flashback: Broadway Bares All! The Most Memorable Moments of Broadway's Sexiest Night
  • BroadwayWorld Readers Pick The Top 2019 Tony Awards Fashion!
  • Meet the Current Cast of THE BOOK OF MORMON!
  • Dame Judi Dench, Dan Stevens, and Isla Fisher Will Lead BLITHE SPIRIT Film Re-Imagining

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup