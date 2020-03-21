En Garde Arts' FANDANGO FOR BUTTERFLIES (AND COYOTES) Will Be Available Online
En Garde Arts has announced that their production of Fandango for Butterflies (and Coyotes) will be available online March 26-28.
The production was filmed during the show's premiere at La MaMa.
Ticket sales for the production have been reopened to anyone who is interested in viewing it online.
For more information, visit https://www.engardearts.org/fandango/.
On the eve of city-wide ICE raids, a group of immigrants gather in an undisclosed community center in NYC for a fandango. As fear encroaches - fear for family left behind in their home countries, fear for loved ones in the middle of their dangerous journey to New York, fear of leaving the sanctuary of the community center simply to get a bag of ice - a sense of camaraderie builds between the participants. Strangers become friends, friends become family, and the fandango plays on.Fandango for Butterflies (and Coyotes) is a beautifully rendered expression of hope and celebration of community shared through music, dance, and storytelling.
