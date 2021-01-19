Emmy Winner Ann Dowd Stars In Podcast Drama MRS. LOWENSTEIN

Emmy Award winner Ann Dowd (The Handmaid's Tale, The Leftovers) stars in the biographical comedy podcast Mrs. Lowenstein, adapted from the one woman play by Broadway actor-writer Randy Blair (Amelie, Gigantic).

The podcast focuses on the true story of Fannie Lowenstein, the last remaining rent-controlled tenant of New York's legendary Plaza Hotel. Paying $500 a month for a 3 room, 10th floor suite overlooking Central Park in 1988, Mrs. Lowenstein became enemy number one for the hotel's newest owner - 42 year old landlord Donald Trump. Over the course of 5 episodes, Mrs. Lowenstein explores Fannie's preparation for this legendary real estate battle royale, which placed a hilarious, strong-willed widow trying to maintain her legal rights against an unpredictable narcissist who thought that he could make up all the rules.

A production of Scandal Media, Mrs. Lowenstein is out today on Spotify. The series is written, directed and executive produced by Blair, produced by Kristine Zbornik, and associate produced by Jordan Rathus, Sydney Angel and Alison Cimmet.

Score by Andrew Siddle, performed by Alan Drever-Smith, Jay Taylor, and Alice Siddle. Sound design and editing by Erica Huang. Audio recorded remotely by Adam Clark for Toronto Sound. Additional voices by Grace McLean and Cherie B. Tay.

Production consulting by Andrew Adolphus and Patty Nieman. Additional music courtesy of Sony ATV Music Publishing. Show artwork by Tom Coupland/Boy Thirty. Now available on Spotify.