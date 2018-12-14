Emily Blunt is Open to Starring in a Sequel to MARY POPPINS RETURNS

Award-winning actor Emily Blunt, who is already earning praise for her work in "Mary Poppins Returns," says she's up for doing a sequel, in an interview with Anthony Mason for CBS SUNDAY MORNING to be broadcast Sunday, Dec. 16 (9:00 AM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.



"Mary Poppins Returns" hits movie theaters next week. The film, a sequel to the classic 1964 film "Mary Poppins," also counts among its stars Lin-Manuel Miranda, Meryl Streep, Colin Firth, Dick Van Dyke, Ben Whishaw, Emily Mortimer and others.



Blunt tells Mason she views her character, Mary Poppins, as a "superhero."



"If Mary Poppins is a superhero, most superheroes have sequels," Mason tells Blunt, asking if she'd like to do a sequel.



"Yes," Blunt says. "I want to be her again. I like being her."



What does she like about the role?



"She's completely bizarre and unknowable," Blunt tells Mason.



Blunt talks with Mason about the new film, how she hadn't seen the original film since she was a child and why she chose not to see it again before starting the new project. She also discusses her childhood struggle with stuttering and the person who changed the way she viewed her stuttering challenges.



Mason also talks with director Rob Marshall about bringing the film to theaters.



CBS SUNDAY MORNING is broadcast Sundays (9:00-10:30 AM, ET) on the CBS Television Network. Rand Morrison is the executive producer.

