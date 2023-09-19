Elizabeth Teeter To Star In New Studio Recording Of GRACE AND THE GHOST

After a successful New York debut last spring, Broadway's Elizabeth Teeter (Beetlejuice) will portray the titular role in the studio concept recording of Grace and the Ghost opposite viral TikTok composer Anna DeNoia (Open, Stay). The recording, written by DeNoia and co-writer Joshua Villa, will be available on all streaming platforms Monday, October 23, 2023.

Since its debut at 54 Below and subsequent industry presentation last April, both starring Teeter, Grace and the Ghost has stirred audiences in New York and online alike. DeNoia has racked up millions of views from followers online, namely on TikTok where she's garnered a following of theater kids and adults all enamored by her unique love songs and begging for original works from musical theater writers. Broadway's recent shutdown opened the doors to new composers online, the commercial absence leading to theater-fans finding otherwise buried concept recordings such as the Grammy Award winning Unofficial Bridgerton Musical, Epic: The Musical, Ratatouillle, and countless others. DeNoia paired this mode of opportunity together with her experience of isolation when writing Grace and the Ghost, who is following suit to be the next viral hit.

This will be the sophomore production by Anna DeNoia and Joshua Villa after the success of their first original musical, Open, Stay, which received similar treatment with a successful New York showing and studio recording. Since piloting the project online, Open, Stay has accrued an international fanbase on TikTok. DeNoia utilized the platform to connect people during lockdown, even casting an entire virtual production through the app in 2020. This community has only grown since, as the show is now regularly licensed across the country through Uproar Theatrics, both in its original conception as a song cycle and through a unique licensing method pioneered by DeNoia. This new method allows productions to rearrange the songs and devise their own custom libretto inspired by the shows music--a popular option among educational theatre programs nationwide.

ABOUT THE SHOW


Follow Grace, a reclusive young musician who spends her days alone in her room, singing songs for the friend she's imagined in the shadow on her wall. When a city-wide blackout leaves her without light, she discovers her "imaginary friend" has been listening. In the darkness, Shadow is able to move around uninhibited, physicalized by Grace's touch. The two discover how they are connected, explore the consequences of making physical contact, and wrestle with who should hold ownership over the body that exists between them- a depressed living person who wishes they could disappear, or a spirit who wishes for a second chance.

A 2023 Eugene O'Neil National Musical Theatre Conference (NMTC) semi-finalist, this supernatural new musical concept recording will consist of 12 songs from the show, including one new song yet to be released to the public, along with a bonus track from DeNoia and Villa's upcoming project in development, Planet.



