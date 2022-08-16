Elizabeth Stanley, Tony Yazbeck, and J. Harrison Ghee Join Arts Ignite's Education Celebration

For one afternoon only, a cast of Broadway performers led by acclaimed conductor, music director, orchestrator, composer, arranger, and Arts Ignite Founder, Mary-Mitchell Campbell (The Prom, Mean Girls, Company) will gather for an arts education celebration called Our Stories, Our Songs on September 18, 2022 at 3:00pm at Ramscale Studio (463 West St, New York, NY).

The Arts Ignite team invites a limited audience to rejoice in a celebration and reflection of the value of arts education with several of Broadway's finest performers sharing their personal journeys and singing the songs that brought them to where they are today, followed by a VIP reception.

This performance will include Tony award nominee Tony Yazbeck (Flying Over Sunset, Finding Neverland, Chicago), Grammy award-winning and Tony award nominee Elizabeth Stanley (Jagged Little Pill, On the Town, Million Dollar Quartet.), and J. Harrison Ghee (Some Like It Hot, Kinky Boots, Mrs. Doubtfire, Netflix's Raising Dion).

Our Stories, Our Songs is the culminating event of Arts Ignite's Arts in Education Week celebration (September 11-17). All proceeds benefit Arts Ignite, an international arts organization with the mission to support young people in developing agency through the arts.

Patrons will be required to wear masks in the lobby and elevators, and are strongly recommended to wear them inside the event space when not actively eating or drinking for the safety of performers, fellow patrons, and the staff. Performers are subject to change.

Tickets for this performance may be purchased online HERE

Elizabeth Stanley Heralded as one of the "Breakout Stars of 2020" by The New York Times, Elizabeth Stanley received Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle Award nominations and a Grammy Award for her performance as Mary Jane Healy in the Broadway musical Jagged Little Pill, inspired by the music of Alanis Morissette, book by Diablo Cody, and directed by Diane Paulus.

She recently starred opposite Vanessa Williams and Santino Fontana in Sondheim's Anyone Can Whistle in Concert at Carnegie Hall with MasterVoices.

Ms. Stanley has dazzled Broadway audiences as Claire De Loone in the revival of On the Town (Drama Desk Nomination), Dyanne in Million Dollar Quartet, Allison in Cry-Baby, and April in the Tony Award-winning revival of Company. She appeared as Gussie in James Lapine's production of Merrily We Roll Along at City Center Encores! (PS Classics cast recording), The Nurse in Hello, Again (Transport Group, Drama League Award), Signature Theatre's production of F**king A and Of Thee I Sing (Master Voices, Carnegie Hall). She starred as Francesca in the First National Tour of Jason Robert Brown's The Bridges of Madison County and as Kira in the First National Tour of Xanadu.

Her many television appearances include "Gossip Girl" for HBO Max, "New Amsterdam",

Younger", "Blue Bloods", "N0S482", "FBI", "The Get Down", "The Affair," "Black Box," "Made in

Jersey," "Fringe," and "PBS Great Performances - Company."

She has played leading roles on stages throughout the country including: Sundance Theatre

Festival, Sacramento Music Circus, Pittsburgh CLO, Barrington Stage Co., Philadelphia Theatre Co., Rep. of St. Louis, O'Neill, La Jolla Playhouse, Pioneer Theatre Co., Cincinnati Playhouse. She recently performed "The Miller's Son" in Take Me to the World: a Sondheim 90th Birthday Celebration (Youtube).

Graduate of the Indiana University Jacobs School of Music.

IG: @el.stans

Tony Yazbeck most recently starred as Cary Grant in the new musical Flying Over Sunset on Broadway at Lincoln Center Theatre. He began his career at the age of 11 on Broadway in Gypsy with Tyne Daly. For the 2014 Broadway revival of On the Town, he won the Astaire Award and was nominated for Tony, Drama League, and Outer Critics Circle awards for his virtuosic performance. He also starred in the Susan Stroman/Harold Prince-helmed Japan and Broadway productions of Prince of Broadway for which he received the Chita Rivera Award as well as Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Award nominations.

His other Broadway credits include Finding Neverland (J.M. Barrie), Chicago (Billy Flynn), Irving Berlin's White Christmas (Phil Davis), Gypsy with Patti LuPone (Tulsa; Outer Critics Circle nomination), A Chorus Line (Al), Oklahoma!, and Never Gonna Dance. Off-Broadway credits include A Chorus Line (City Center), The Cradle Will Rock (Classic Stage), The Beast in the Jungle (Vineyard Theatre), The Scarlet Pimpernel and Crazy For You (both at David Geffen Hall), Fanny Hill (York Theatre), and for New York City Center Encores! he has appeared in Little Me, On the Town, Gypsy, The Apple Tree, A Tree Grows in Brooklyn, and Pardon My English.

Regional theatre credits include Alliance, Barrington, Williamstown, Hartford Stage, Goodman, The Muny (St. Louis), Goodspeed (Connecticut Critics Circle Award), Signature (Helen Hayes Award), Trinity Rep, Paper Mill, and Old Globe. Mr. Yazbeck starred internationally in Kiss Me, Kate at the Royal Albert Hall in London under the baton of John Wilson.

His television and film credits include The Good Fight, Billions, Smash, and the feature documentary Every Little Step. In concert he has appeared with the San Francisco Symphony under Michael Tilson Thomas; Carnegie Hall with the New York Pops under the baton of Steven Reineke; with National Symphony Orchestra at Wolf Trap with Michael Barrett; he was featured on the PBS Great Performances special The Bernstein Centennial Celebration at Tanglewood with the Boston Symphony Orchestra; and he was most recently featured on PBS with The Kennedy Center at 50.

Mr. Yazbeck also stars in his own song and dance show. He recently premiered his solo concert at Lincoln Center's American Songbook series. His debut album, The Floor Above Me, has been released digitally and on CD by PS Classics. He will also make his New York directorial debut with Jekyll and Hyde at David Geffen Hall in 2023.

J. Harrison Ghee is a North Carolina native who moved to New York City in 2007 to pursue a career in entertainment, studying at The American Musical and Dramatic Academy. J. has been blessed to entertain the world from Tokyo Disney Sea Resort, cruise ships, and Broadway in Kinky Boots and Mrs. Doubtfire. Ghee was also recently returned to The MUNY to be Velma Kelly in Chicago. They have graced the television screen on HBO's High Maintenance and Netflix's Raising Dion. Ghee hopes that something he does or says reaches the heart of at least one person to inspire them to dream big and go full-out for those dreams

Mary-Mitchell Campbell is a conductor, music director, orchestrator, composer and arranger. Broadway: The Prom, Mean Girls, My Love Letter to Broadway with Kristin Chenoweth, For The Girls, Tuck Everlasting, Finding Neverland, Big Fish, The Addams Family, Company, and Sweeney Todd. Drama Desk Award for Best Orchestrations for Company. TV: Homeschool Musical (HBO), Girls5Eva (Peacock), Better Nate Than Ever (Disney +). She is the Founder and President of Arts Ignite which uses the arts to work with children in under-resourced communities. She is a Founding Member of MUSE- Musicians United for Social Equity. She is from North Carolina and has taught on the faculties of Juilliard, NYU, and Boston College.