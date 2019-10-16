Educational Theatre at NYU Steinhardt Questions Morality with New Production of THE GOOD SOUL OF SZECHUAN

Bertolt Brecht's parable of goodness takes the stage at NYU's Black Box Theatre from October 18-27.

What does it take to be a good person? NYU Steinhardt's Educational Theatre program takes up the inquiry with its staging of Bertolt Brecht's The Good Soul of Szechuan. The music-play runs between October 18-20 and October 24-27 at NYU's Black Box Theatre (Pless Hall, 82 Washington Square East). In keeping with Brecht's theory of alienation (Verfremdungseffect), the production incorporates mime, abstract movement, choral work, songs and placards.

The German playwright, poet, and director made the question of goodness a central focus of his 1941 play. Set in Szechuan, it follows the journey of three gods who seek an answer to that age-old question, and seem to find it in Shen-Te, whose morality supersedes her lifestyle. Shen-Te's good nature earns her unimagined wealth, which in turn draws bad characters into her life and continues to complicate the question of goodness.

Educational Theatre's production features David Harrower's translation, which comes from the lesser-known Santa Monica version Brecht wrote while living in exile during Hitler's reign in Germany. Although he later revised the play, making Shen-Te a prostitute, the original portrayed her as an opium dealer (which Harrower later translated to heroin).

"With a diverse ensemble, we have explored ways in which the play is relevant in the 21st century, drawing parallels to Brecht's time under the specter of fascism, to current day dilemmas in our often hostile and dangerous world," said Nancy Smithner, clinical music associate professor of educational theatre, who directs the production. "Moving beyond the binaries of good and bad, we ask, 'Is it possible to be truly good in our present-day world?'"

Between October 18-27, performances of The Good Soul of Szechuan takes place at 8 p.m, with Sunday matinees at 3 p.m. See the full schedule and purchase tickets via the NYU Box Office.

Photo credit: Hoa Thi Khanh Tran





