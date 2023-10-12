Eddie Shapiro to Discuss Newest Book HERE'S TO THE LADIES at The Drama Book Shop

Discover the stories and reflections of luminaries like Barbara Cook, Kelli O'Hara, and more in this fascinating event at the Drama Book Shop.

By: Oct. 12, 2023

POPULAR

Exclusive: Listen to Barbra Streisand Sing 'Papa, Can You Hear Me?' (Demo) from YENTL: Del Photo 1 Exclusive: Listen to Barbra Streisand Sing 'Papa, Can You Hear Me?' (Demo) from YENTL: Deluxe 40th Anniversary Edition
Photos: The Cast of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Takes Their Opening Night Bows Photo 2 Photos: The Cast of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Takes Their Opening Night Bows
Review Roundup: MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Revival Officially Opens; What Did the Critics Think Photo 3 Review Roundup: MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
These Celebs Are Coming to Broadway Fall 2023 Photo 4 These Celebs Are Coming to Broadway Fall 2023

Eddie Shapiro to Discuss Newest Book HERE'S TO THE LADIES at The Drama Book Shop

Monday, October 16 at the Drama Book Shop: Here's to the Ladies- with Eddie Shapiro and Broadway's Leading Ladies

The Drama Book Shop in association with Jay Michaels Global Communications invite you to a fascinating look at the careers of some of Broadway's greatest female performers -- in their own words.

In Here's to the Ladies, the follow-up to Nothing Like a Dame: Conversations with the Great Women of Musical Theater, theatre journalist Eddie Shapiro sits down for intimate, career-encompassing conversations with yet more of Broadway's most prolific and fascinating leading women.

The book is a deep-dive into detailed stories and reflections, and this event gives Shapiro a chance to elaborate on conversations with such luminaries as Barbara Cook, Kelli O'Hara, Heather Headley, Faith Prince, Stephanie J. Block, Tonya Pinkins, and a host of others.

This true page-turner tells the story of what it means to be a leading lady on Broadway over the past fifty years.

Alan Cumming described Nothing Like a Dame as "an encyclopedia of modern musical theatre via a series of tender meetings between a diehard fan and his idols. Because of Eddie Shapiro's utter guilelessness, these women open up and reveal more than they ever have before, and we get to be the third guest at each encounter." This new volume brings more fly-on-the-wall opportunities for fans to savour, students to study, and even the unindoctrinated to understand the life of the performing artist.

Eddie Shapiro grew up singing music from every cast album he could get his hands on. He is the author of Nothing Like a Dame: Conversations with the Great Women of Musical Theater, A Wonderful Guy: Conversations with the Great Men of Musical Theater, Queens in the Kingdom: The Ultimate Gay and Lesbian Guide to the Disney Theme Parks, and hundreds of articles in magazines with much shorter and more sensible titles than his books. He lives in New York City and Los Angeles.

Click Here (Purchase of "Here's to the Ladies"($39.95) is required for entry.)

Doors open at 7:15 for the event.




RELATED STORIES

1
Cast Set for BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB World Premiere at Atlantic Theater Company Photo
Cast Set for BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB World Premiere at Atlantic Theater Company

Get ready for the world premiere of BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB at Atlantic Theater Company. Find out when the show is running and how to secure your tickets for this must-see event.

2
Alicia Keys HELLS KITCHEN Extends Additional 2 Weeks Photo
Alicia Keys' HELL'S KITCHEN Extends Additional 2 Weeks

Don't miss out on the extended run of HELL'S KITCHEN featuring Alicia Keys! Find out where and when you can catch the popular show as it adds 2 more weeks to its run. Discover all the details and mark your calendars today.

3
Hamburg Production of HAMILTON Will Be Replaced by TANZ DER VAMPIRE Photo
Hamburg Production of HAMILTON Will Be Replaced by TANZ DER VAMPIRE

The Hamburg production of Hamilton will close this Sunday after a year-long run and taking home the top musical prize at the German Musical Theater Awards.

4
Photos: Explore Tommy Tunes Art Exhibition at CIVILIAN Hotel Photo
Photos: Explore Tommy Tune's Art Exhibition at CIVILIAN Hotel

Today, Rockwell Group and CIVILIAN Hotel have installed a new art exhibition by 10-time Tony Award-winning artist Tommy Tune, featuring his acrylic-on-oil canvas works, as a new addition for its theater-inspired Olio Collection. See photos!

More Hot Stories For You

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 12th, 2023Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 12th, 2023
Photos: First Look at Corbin Bleu & Constance Wu in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORSPhotos: First Look at Corbin Bleu & Constance Wu in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
Annaleigh Ashford, Lindsay Mendez, Norm Lewis & More To Join The Drama League's EMBRACE THE SEASON GalaAnnaleigh Ashford, Lindsay Mendez, Norm Lewis & More To Join The Drama League's EMBRACE THE SEASON Gala
Kimberly Akimbo 2-LP Vinyl Edition to be Released in JanuaryKimberly Akimbo 2-LP Vinyl Edition to be Released in January

Videos

Watch a New WONKA Movie Musical Trailer With Timothee Chalamet Video
Watch a New WONKA Movie Musical Trailer With Timothee Chalamet
Exclusive: Cast of Signature Theatre's RAGTIME Performs Title Song Video
Exclusive: Cast of Signature Theatre's RAGTIME Performs Title Song
Exclusive: Go Inside Rehearsals for a Sneak Peek of EXORCISTIC Video
Exclusive: Go Inside Rehearsals for a Sneak Peek of EXORCISTIC
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
SOME LIKE IT HOT
THE SHARK IS BROKEN
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
& JULIET
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL

Recommended For You