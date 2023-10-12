Eddie Shapiro to Discuss Newest Book HERE'S TO THE LADIES at The Drama Book Shop

Monday, October 16 at the Drama Book Shop: Here's to the Ladies- with Eddie Shapiro and Broadway's Leading Ladies

The Drama Book Shop in association with Jay Michaels Global Communications invite you to a fascinating look at the careers of some of Broadway's greatest female performers -- in their own words.

In Here's to the Ladies, the follow-up to Nothing Like a Dame: Conversations with the Great Women of Musical Theater, theatre journalist Eddie Shapiro sits down for intimate, career-encompassing conversations with yet more of Broadway's most prolific and fascinating leading women.

The book is a deep-dive into detailed stories and reflections, and this event gives Shapiro a chance to elaborate on conversations with such luminaries as Barbara Cook, Kelli O'Hara, Heather Headley, Faith Prince, Stephanie J. Block, Tonya Pinkins, and a host of others.

This true page-turner tells the story of what it means to be a leading lady on Broadway over the past fifty years.

Alan Cumming described Nothing Like a Dame as "an encyclopedia of modern musical theatre via a series of tender meetings between a diehard fan and his idols. Because of Eddie Shapiro's utter guilelessness, these women open up and reveal more than they ever have before, and we get to be the third guest at each encounter." This new volume brings more fly-on-the-wall opportunities for fans to savour, students to study, and even the unindoctrinated to understand the life of the performing artist.

Eddie Shapiro grew up singing music from every cast album he could get his hands on. He is the author of Nothing Like a Dame: Conversations with the Great Women of Musical Theater, A Wonderful Guy: Conversations with the Great Men of Musical Theater, Queens in the Kingdom: The Ultimate Gay and Lesbian Guide to the Disney Theme Parks, and hundreds of articles in magazines with much shorter and more sensible titles than his books. He lives in New York City and Los Angeles.

Doors open at 7:15 for the event.