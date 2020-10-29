The album will be available as a Halloween surprise in digital and streaming formats on Friday, October 30.

Ghostlight Records has announced that the new album from Eddie Perfect, Beetlejuice - The Demos! The Demos! The Demos! will be available as a Halloween surprise in digital and streaming formats on Friday, October 30. Resurrecting his original demo recordings for the Tony Award-nominated score of Beetlejuice the Musical, the show's composer and lyricist performs 24 out-of-this-Netherworld tracks.

From the original demo of "The Whole Being Dead Thing" that seduced director Alex Timbers into offering Eddie the composer gig to "Mama Would," a cut song that was written for Lydia to memorialize her mother, to the original demo of the viral TikTok hit "What I Know Now," this album is a treasure trove of treats for every Beetlejuice fan. Beetlejuice: The Demos! The Demos! The Demos! is accompanied by track-by-track commentary from Eddie Perfect available on Spotify and YouTube telling behind-the-scenes stories of each song, recalling why some were cut, how selections changed in the process of the show's development. Beetlejuice was nominated for eight 2019 Tony Awards, including "Best Musical." To download or stream the album, produced by Eddie Perfect, please visit EddiePerfect.lnk.to/BeetlejuiceDemos

Eddie Perfect - a natural performer famed as a singer-songwriter in his native Australia, who was a recent finalist on the Australian version of "The Masked Singer" - features both alternate opening and closing numbers that never made it to Broadway, and preliminary version of the now-popular songs that made the original cast recording the highest-streamed Broadway album of the 2018-2019 season.

"I am delighted and a little bit terrified to bring you these songs," Perfect says. "You'll notice there are different lyrics from different sections, and sometimes different characters sing different parts of different songs. I made these demos toiling away in my studio in Melbourne and I thought it might be interesting to fans of Beetlejuice to see how the songs came to be, and how we developed the characters over time."

Beetlejuice - Original Broadway Cast Recording, also available from Ghostlight Records, has surpassed 250 million streams in the United States and 760 million streams globally. These landmark numbers continue the remarkable success of the album, reaching the list of top 10 most streamed OBCRs of the previous decade. The show's songs have placed in Spotify's "Viral 50" charts in 13 different countries.

Beetlejuice is currently available through all streaming partners, on CD and on vinyl as a two-LP picture disc set. Physical formats include full color packaging with complete lyrics and synopsis, in addition to liner notes by Jerry Portwood, Digital Editorial Director of Rolling Stone. Beetlejuice is the new hit Broadway musical comedy presented by Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures (Mark Kaufman) and Langley Park Productions (Kevin McCormick). The album is produced by Matt Stine, Alex Timbers, Eddie Perfect, and Kurt Deutsch. To download or stream the album, or order the CD or LP set, please visit ghostlightrecords.lnk.to/beetlejuice

In addition, "Say My Name," one of the show's breakout showstoppers, was chosen as Amazon's "Alexa Song of the Day" last year. The incredible growth is partly a result of user-generated content on TikTok, where songs from the album have been used in over one million videos.

When Beetlejuice opened on Broadway, it was hailed as "an irreverent, funny roller-coaster ride to hell and back" by Newsweek, "a big, fantastical funhouse of Burtonesque magic" by People, and "a bold, shameless, nutty, brassy, rollicking piece of fun" by The Daily Beast. It was called "rowdy, cheeky and gleefully irreverent" by New York Magazine, "a morbidly magical new musical by Billboard, and "screamingly good fun, with off-the-wall humor and endless visuals and aural delights" by Variety.

Beetlejuice is directed by two-time Tony Award nominee Alex Timbers, with original music and lyrics by Tony Award nominee Eddie Perfect, a book by Tony Award nominee Scott Brown & Emmy Award and Tony Award nominee Anthony King, music supervision, orchestrations and incidental music by Kris Kukul, and choreography by Connor Gallagher.

It's showtime, folks! The ghost-with-the-most makes his Broadway debut in this edgy and irreverent musical comedy based on Tim Burton's dearly beloved film. Beetlejuice tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager whose life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and Beetlejuice, a demon with a thing for stripes. When Lydia calls on Beetlejuice to scare away anyone with a pulse, this double-crossing specter unleashes a (Nether)world of pandemonium, and the biggest sandworm Broadway has ever seen.

Beetlejuice is based on the 1988 Academy Award®-winning Geffen Company motion picture presented by Warner Bros. and directed by Tim Burton. The smash hit comedy starred Michael Keaton, Alec Baldwin, Geena Davis, Jeffrey Jones, Catherine O'Hara and Winona Ryder with story by Michael McDowell and Larry Wilson.

For more information visit BeetlejuiceBroadway.com

"BEETLEJUICE - THE DEMOS! THE DEMOS! THE DEMOS" TRACK LIST

1. The Whole Being Dead Thing - 2014, Original Pitch Demo

2. Death's Not Great (Beetlejuice) - 2015, Cut Opening Number

3. The Hole (Beetlejuice) - 2015, Cut Opening Number

4. Gotta Get Outta This House (Beetlejuice) - 2016, Cut Opening Number

5. Dead Mom - 2014, Original Pitch Demo

6. Mamma Would (Lydia) - 2015 Cut Song

7. Sign Yourself Over to Me (Charles) - 2014, Cut Song

8. Delia's TED Talk (Delia) - 2015, Cut Song

9. No Reason - 2015, Original Demo

10. Fright of Their Lives - 2016, Original Demo

11. Say My Name - 2015, Original Demo

12. You Can Only Work With What You Get (Beetlejuice and Lydia) - 2015 Cut Song

13. Step Right Up (Beetlejuice and Lydia) - 2015 Cut Song

14. A Little More of Your Time (Charles) - 2015 Cut Song

15. The Children We Didn't Have (Barbara) - 2018, Cut Song

16. What's Left? (Barbara and Adam) - 2019, Cut Song

17. Barbara 2.0 - 2019, Original Demo

18. The Box (Otho) - 2017, Cut Song

19. I Am Very Good at Running Cults (Otho) - 2018, Cut Song

20. Mixed It Up Together (Beetlejuice and Company) - 2017, Cut Song

21. Everything Is Kinda "Meh" (Boy Inferno) - 2018, Cut Song

22. What I Know Now - 2019, Original Demo

23. Goodbye, Emily Deetz (Lydia) - 2016, Cut Song

24. Ain't It Strange? (Company) - 2017, Cut Closing Number

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You