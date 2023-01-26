Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Eddie Izzard To Bring Solo GREAT EXPECTATIONS To Morgan Library Celebrate Shared Birthday With Charles Dickens

The audience will be invited to join Eddie for cake and drinks during intermission and for a brief Q&A following the performance.

Jan. 26, 2023  
On February 7th, 1812, Charles Dickens was born.

On February 7th, 1962, Eddie Izzard was born.

On February 7th, 2023, Eddie Izzard will perform Charles Dickens' Great Expectations at The Morgan Library and Museum (225 Madison Ave. at 37th St.) at a special 10 PM performance with proceeds going to Covenant House and The Morgan. The audience will be invited to join Eddie for cake and drinks during intermission and for a brief Q&A following the performance.

Tickets go on sale at 12 PM EST tomorrow, Friday January 27 and are available here. Seating is extremely limited. Tickets are $200.

The Morgan event follows Eddie's 7 PM performance of Charles Dickens' Great Expectations at The Greenwich House (27 Barrow Street). There are limited tickets available for the rest of the Greenwich House engagement which ends on Feb 11. They are $69 and $99 and available at www.eddieizzardgreatexpectations.com.

The Morgan Library & Museum is renowned for its collection of manuscripts, rare books, music, drawings, and works of art including their notable Dickens collection, the star of which is the original manuscript of A Christmas Carol as well as Dickens's letters to Wilkie Collins relating to the writing of Great Expectations and early editions of the novel.

In Charles Dickens' Great Expectations, Eddie portrays 19 characters in a classic tale of convicts, mystery, friendship, rivalry, unrequited love, revenge, and redemption.

Eddie, who is dyslexic, had never read a great work of literature, but knowing that she was exactly 150 years younger than Dickens, decided to start by reading Great Expectations. She was then inspired to develop it as a solo performance for the stage.

Charles Dickens' Great Expectations running time is approximately two hours and 15 minutes including an intermission.


