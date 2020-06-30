Earle Brown Music Foundation Announces Cancellation Of TIME:SPANS 2020
The Earle Brown Music Foundation (EBMF) regrets to announce the cancellation of TIME:SPANS 2020, originally scheduled for August 9-20 at the DiMenna Center for Classical Music in New York City. TIME:SPANS will not present any public events in 2020, but instead will either produce video and audio recordings as outlined below or postpone concerts to 2021.
The Bozzini Quartet (Montreal) and soprano Juliet Fraser will create videos remotely; Sō Percussion (NYC), International Contemporary Ensemble (ICE) (NYC), Yarn/Wire (NYC), and JACK Quartet (NYC), will record videos during the original schedule of the festival. All videos will be released on the www.timespans.org website. Concerts by Alarm Will Sound, Talea Ensemble, Spektral Quartet, and the performance of Taylor Brook's live Virtutes Occultae will be postponed to TIME:SPANS 2021.
TIME:SPANS is dedicated primarily to the presentation of twenty-first century music. The festival is produced and presented by The Earle Brown Music Foundation. Artistic Director for TIME:SPANS is Thomas Fichter. The name TIME:SPANS is taken from the title of an orchestra piece by the American composer Earle Brown.
Video releases will include the following works:
Sō Percussion
Julia Wolfe, Forbidden Love (2019)
Suzanne Farrin, a diamond in the square (2019)
Bozzini Quartet and Juliet Fraser
Cassandra Miller, New Work (2020)*
Juliet Fraser
Cassandra Miller, Tracery (2017)
Sivan Eldar, Heave (2019)
Nomi Epstein, Collections for Juliet (2018)
JACK Quartet
Natacha Diels, Beautiful Trouble (2020)*
(2 Episodes in collaboration with TIME:SPANS)
ICE and Suzanne Farrin
Suzanne Farrin, Polvere et Ombra (2008)
Suzanne Farrin, Your Hears are Columns (2020)*
Suzanne Farrin, Il Suono (2016)
Lars Petter Hagen, Syv Studier I Selvpalagt Tristesse (2005)
Bahar Royaee, Earthly Spaces (2020)*
Alice Teyssier, voice
Suzanne Farrin, ondes Martenot
Yarn/Wire
Annea Lockwood, Into the Vanishing Point (2019)
Andrew McIntosh, New Work (2020)*
*World premiere **US premiere
For more information about EBMF, the 2020 TIME:SPANS Festival, and COVID-19 related updates, please see www.timespans.org
