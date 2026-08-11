EVERYBODY by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins Set for TCG Books Publication

Theatre Communications Group has announced that Everybody by Pulitzer Prize, Tony Award and MacArthur Fellowship recipient Branden Jacobs-Jenkins will be published by TCG Books on August 25, 2026. The play is now available for pre-order.

Inspired by the 15th-century morality play Everyman, Everybody follows its title character on an unexpected journey toward life's greatest mystery. The play combines humor, philosophical inquiry and theatrical invention to explore mortality, meaning and the ways people choose to live.

A defining feature of the work is its use of chance: at each performance, the role of Everybody is determined by lottery from among five actors, making the theatrical experience unpredictable from one performance to the next.

Originally produced by Signature Theatre Company in 2017, Everybody was named a finalist for the 2018 Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

"Branden Jacobs-Jenkins continues to push the boundaries of what a play can be and how audiences can experience theatre," said LaTeshia Ellerson, Co-Executive Director of National Engagement at TCG. "Everybody is a remarkable reimagining of a classic that is daring in the way it steps beyond the traditional confines of a play, inviting audiences to laugh, question, and reflect on ourselves and the world around us. We're proud to add this work to the TCG Books collection."

Jacobs-Jenkins' plays include Purpose, Appropriate, The Comeuppance, Girls, Everybody, War, Gloria, An Octoroon and Neighbors. He is a Professor in the Practice at Yale University and serves as Vice President of The Dramatists Guild council.

His honors include two Tony Awards, a Pulitzer Prize, a MacArthur Fellowship, the Windham-Campbell Prize for Drama and the inaugural Tennessee Williams Award.

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