ESTELLA SCROOGE & More Announced for Broadway On Demand Holiday Programming

Broadway On Demand has announced its current and upcoming 2021 Holiday Programming. The lineup includes Jonathan Rockefeller's Paddington Saves Christmas, The Great Christmas Bake Off, Estella Scrooge and star Tony Award® Winner Danny Burstein, Tony Award Nominee Carolee Carmello, Tony Award Winner James Monroe Iglehart, Telly Leung, Ann Harada and more!

The full line up is below:

Estella Scrooge

Date: Currently Streaming Now-January 31st, 2022

Pricing: $14.99 (Rental), $29.99 (Purchase)

Synopsis: Estella Scrooge is a Wall Street tycoon with a penchant for foreclosing. A hotelier in her hometown of Pickwick, Ohio has defaulted on his mortgage and as a Christmas gift to herself, Estella decides to deliver the sad news in person. Arriving at the Harthouse Hotel on Christmas Eve, Estella discovers that the mortgage holder is none other than her childhood sweetheart, Pip Nickleby. Always the humanitarian, Pip has generously transformed the property into a refuge for the distraught, disabled and displaced. A freak snowstorm forces Estella, much to her dismay, to take refuge at Harthouse. That night, as it happened to her ancestor Ebenezer long ago, she too is haunted by three visitations. And oh, what uninvited overnight houseguests they are!

Starring: Tony Award Nominee Lauren Patten, Tony Award Winner Danny Burstein, Betsy Wolfe, Tony Award Nominee Carolee Carmello, Tony Award Nominee Patrick Page, Clifton Duncan, EM Grosland and so many more! Directed by John Caird.

Paddington Saves Christmas

Date: Currently Streaming Now- January 4th, 2022

Pricing: $10 (48 Hour Rental), $16 (Bundle Package)

Synopsis: In Jonathan Rockefeller's Paddington Saves Christmas, Paddington helps his ever-grumpy neighbor, Mr. Curry, who is panicking in anticipation of the arrival of an important visitor for the holidays. Paddington volunteers to help Mr. Curry prepare his house for Christmas, but in typical Paddington fashion, his good intentions lead precipitously from one predicament to the next! Produced by Rockefeller Productions.

The Nice List

Date: Currently Streaming Now- January 15th, 2022

Pricing: Free (Donations to Feeding America is strongly encouraged in lieu of ticket sales)

Synopsis: The Nice List aims to "celebrate the power of the human spirit as we come together for the happiest time of the year" says Wendy Gillespie. Elliott Masie draws the comparison that "the Elves in our story are just like the millions of employees and families right now that are navigating the world working remotely, communicating in new ways and discovering that the power of empathy and laughter through music can bring us comfort in these challenging times.

Starring: Telly Leung, Ann Harada, Tony Award Winner James Monroe Iglehart, Don Darryl Rivera, Julia Mattison, Nick Kohn, Jennifer Barnhart.

Great Christmas Cookie Bake Off!

Date: Currently Streaming Now-December 12th, 2021

Pricing: $14 (Individual-includes service fee), $20 (Family-includes service fee)

Synopsis: The Great Christmas Cookie Bake-Off! combines the time - honored tradition of Christmas cookies with the ever - popular phenomenon of reality baking competitions. In this musical, eight young cookie chefs have been selected from all over the country to battle it out for first prize at the Cookie Coliseum.

Mr. Dicken's Hat

Date: Currently Streaming Now-January 16th, 2022

Pricing: $30 (Individual), $50 (Household)

Synopsis: World Premiere. Written and composed by Michael Hollinger. In a cozy Victorian shop sits the hat of Charles Dickens, who once used it to carry water to the victims of a train wreck (that's true!). When a pair of bumbling thieves plots to steal it (that's imaginary!), young Kit sets out to foil their plan, save the hat, and free her father from debtors' prison. This warm winter's tale is filled with original music, lovable characters, and loads of good cheer.

All Is Calm (Playhouse Theatre Group)

Date: Currently Streaming Now-January 1st, 2022

Pricing: $20(PTG), $25 (GBS)

Synopsis: Written by Peter Rothstein with musical arrangements by Erick Lichte and Timothy C. Takach. A remarkable true story from the Western Front. All is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914 relives an astounding moment in history; in a silence amid the combat, a soldier steps into no man's land singing "Silent Night." Thus begins an extraordinary night of camaraderie between the Allied troops and German soldiers. They lay down their arms to celebrate the holiday, share food and drink, play soccer, and sing carols. This dramatic retelling weaves together firsthand accounts of World War I soldiers with patriotic tunes, trench songs, and Christmas carols. Presented by Playhouse Theatre Group and Greater Boston Stage Company.

What A Wonderful World (Live Stream)

Date: December 11th, 2021 (ONE NIGHT ONLY) 8:30pm

Pricing: $25 (Individual), $70 (Family)

Synopsis: Timber Lake Playhouse, the premier professional summer theatre of northwest Illinois, announces that they will Live Stream the Saturday, December 11th performance of the new holiday-themed musical comedy What a Wonderful World. The musical features a score of classic and contemporary pop hits made famous by artists including Louis Armstrong, Elvis Presley, Kelly Clarkson, R.E.M., Imagine Dragons, Kenny Chesney, The Romantics, Shawn Mendes, Hootie & The Blowfish, and Nancy Sinatra among many others.

Presented by Timber Lake Playhouse.

