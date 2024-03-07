EMPIRE RECORDS World Premiere to be Presented at McCarter

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



McCarter will stage the world premiere of Empire Records, a new musical comedy based on the beloved 1990s cult-classic film. The adaptation features an original rock score by Jonathan Larson Grant winner and Princeton native Zoe Sarnak, with a book penned by the film’s screenwriter, Carol Heikkinen. Directed by Trip Cullman (Broadway: Choir Boy, Lobby Hero) with choreography by Ellenore Scott (Broadway: Funny Girl), this high-energy musical adaptation will feature dynamic and defiant characters, throwback nostalgia, and an electrifying soundtrack. Empire Records is produced by special arrangement with Bill Weiner, Hunter Arnold, and Cody Lassen.



The production will run September 6 – October 6, 2024.

About Empire Records

Overflowing with optimism, ‘90s counterculture, rooftop dancing, and the spirit of punk rock, Empire Records tells the story of a band of idealist misfits fighting to save their beloved record store from a corporate takeover. With tactics ranging from desperate to dangerous, the team comes together during a visit by over the hill pop star Rex Manning to discover the true value of friendship, love, and music—all in one extraordinary, unforgettable day.

“From Our Town to Anna in the Tropics to Vanya, Sonya, Masha and Spike, McCarter has a legacy of premiering bold, new work on our stages that go on to have vibrant lives on Broadway and beyond. Empire Records is set to be another landmark event in McCarter’s storied history,” said Rasmussen. “In the intimate Berlind Theatre—and with a limited run—it's the unmissable live performance event of the fall.”

Added Miller, “Empire Records bridges generations, from the vinyl enthusiasts of Gen X to the streaming aficionados of Gen Z, and reminds us of a time when record stores were not just retail spaces, but vibrant hubs for discovering music and forging friendships. It's a tribute to an era before playlists, when every record was a story waiting to be heard.”

Ticket and subscription on-sale dates, as well as the remaining titles for McCarter’s 2024-2025 Theatre Series, will be announced at a later date.

The film Empire Records was released in 1995 by New Regency Productions. As

The Guardian wrote on the 25th anniversary of the film’s release: “What’s not to love? A cultural touchstone, an homage to an era—unselfconsciously optimistic and principled—Empire Records is ripe for a comeback.”

