ELSIE FEST to Feature Anais Mitchell, Gavin Creel, and More
On Saturday, October 5th, Elsie Fest is set to take place in Central Park. Broadway's outdoor music festival Elsie Fest is a musical celebration of the Broadway stage and screen, led by singer and actor Darren Criss of "Glee" fame. Criss will be joined by singer and pianist of the Great American Songbook Michael Feinstein, "Hadestown" composer Anais Mitchell, Tony Award winning singer of "Hello Dolly!" Gavin Creel, singer and dancer formerly of "Hamilton" and the upcoming "West Side Story" Ariana DeBose, and more special guests throughout the night. There will be additional performances from upcoming Broadway musical "Jagged Little Pill The Musical", and new Rogers & Hammerstein video series "R&H Goes Pop!" and musical parody "A Very Potter Musical." Singalongs will be led by Marie's Crisis Cafe, a piano bar with deep roots in the West Village. The show is set to take place from 6 to 10PM, and doors will open at 5PM. Tickets are available for $65. Elsie Fest is produced by The Bowery Presents.
CityParks SummerStage is New York City's largest, free outdoor performing arts festival, taking place in Central Park and in 17 neighborhood parks around the city, from June-October, presenting approximately 100 performances - the majority of which are free of charge - for 250,000+ audiences annually.
For the most up-to-date scheduling and lineup for all SummerStage programming, follow SummerStage via the social media handles below and visit www.SummerStage.org for all festival information.
Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos
