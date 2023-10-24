Douglas Lyons, George Wing, And More Among Panelists For ALL WRITER'S CONFERENCE, 2023

The All Writer's Conference, an inaugural conference on the craft of writing from every perspective, announced its panelist for the November 11th event.

In attendance on the panels are screenwriter George Wing (50 First Dates), Broadway writer/lyricist Douglas Lyons (Chicken & Biscuits), videogame writer Jordan Jones-Brewster (Saints Row), author and book Tiktok influencer Sasha Sloan, composer Timothy Huang, screenwriter & Public theater emerging writer Jacob Marx Rice, novelist Lee Matthew Goldberg (The Ancestor), and literary agent Natalie Kimber.

Panels will be moderated by Emmy-nominated writer and composer Keaton Wooden, with tickets for video recording of all four panels on sale now. The conference, in partnership with Script Pipeline and Gotham Writers (with special thanks to the Drama League for providing space), will take place on Saturday, November 11th, 2023.

In its inaugural year, The All Writer's Conference will feature 90-minute panels. Panel attendees are listed at AllWritersNYC.com and Eventbrite.

Times below:

DIALOG + PLOT PANEL (11AM-1:00PM): Join wordsmiths from diverse fields as they reveal the magic behind crafting authentic, memorable dialogue that resonates across mediums. Uncover the art of storytelling across mediums as experts dissect the intricate web of plots that captivate audiences.

LUNCH BREAK

CHARACTER + BUSINESS PANEL (2:00PM-4:00PM): Dive into the minds of characters that transcend screens and pages, exploring the essence of crafting unforgettable personas. And navigate the intersection of creativity and commerce with industry insiders, learning the strategies to succeed in the multifaceted world of writing and entertainment.

Post Panels After Party - LOCATION TBD

Discount codes available to members of all partner organizations. Tickets are now on sale at www.AllWritersNYC.com.

"We are living in a time where writers are unappreciated and exploited. Now, more than ever, we need a place to celebrate what writers do, but also to learn how our skills can transfer." Say conference founder, and writer/producer Keaton Wooden.

"A writer's medium can determine their entire voice, the rules they follow, the stories they tell. There are so few chances to see successful, working writers from every medium share their unique perspectives in an open forum among peers. Watching that type of deep-dive conversation is probably worth more than some college courses." The Conference was founded by Wooden & Joshua Sippie.

George Wing is the screenwriter of 50 First Dates the film (in multiple countries) and the film and tv series Outsourced. He has worked for decades as a writer and screenwriter, and lives with his family in Seattle.

Douglas Lyons is a multi-hyphenate artist. His Broadway acting credits include the Book of Mormon, the Original Cast of Beautiful and Tony award winning Broadway revival of Parade. Douglas has also toured in Rent, Dreamgirls andBook ofMormon. As a writer, he earned a GLAAD nomination for his Broadway playwriting debut, Chicken and Biscuits, which was the 2nd most produced play in America in 2022-23. Douglas served as a writer on both seasons of Apple TV's Emmy award winning series Fraggle Rock. As a composer-lyricist, his music and lyrics have been featured on Nickelodeon, BET Plus, Apple TV, CBS's Sunday Morning Show, and more. His musicals include Polkadots (Off Broadway Alliance Winner Best Family Show, Atlantic Theater Company), Beau (Adirondack Theatre Festival),Breathe (Audible), The Moon and The Sea (Constellation Stage) and the world premiere of Five Points (Theater Latté Da . With composing partner Ethan D. Pakchar, Douglas is a 2020 Jonathan Larson Grant finalist.

Jordan Jones-Brewster is a Game Designer and Narrative Designer from Brooklyn, New York.

Sasha Sloan is an author and influencer in the Book-Tok community. She brings awareness to current literary issues and topics on TikTok, Instagram, Youtube, and more, and over 1 million subscribers. She is currently writing her first novel.

Timothy Huang is a New York based composer/lyricist/librettist. His musical American Morning (Prospect Theater, 2016 Village Theater Festival, 2015 NAMT Festival, 2012 BMI Master Class with Stephen Sondheim, 2011 ASCAP Musical Theater Workshop.) was the recipient of the 2015 New American Musical Award, and 2016 Richard Rodgers Award, making its author the first and only Asian American to win the latter as a triple-threat composer/lyricist/librettist. Timothy has contributed songs to Not Working: A 2020 Song Cycle (NYFA) This Golden Day (Emerson Stage) and Roasting on an Open Fire (Live and in Color) Other works include Gates of Remembering, (Artistic Stamp) Peter and the Wave, (DGF Fellows, Rhinebeck), The View From Here, And the Earth Moved, LINES: A Song Cycle (NYMF 05, 04, 08), A Relative Relationship (SoundBites, Best Musical) Missing Karma (City Theater of Miami, Theater Elision) and Koi Story (Sam French OOB SPF). Proud husband to Laura and father to Haven. www.timothyhuang.net

Lee Matthew Goldberg is the author of twelve novels including THE ANCESTOR and THE MENTOR along with his five-book DESIRE CARD series. His YA series RUNAWAY TRAIN is currently with actress Raegan Revord from Young Sheldon attached to develop his original written pilot. THE GREAT GIMMELMANS comes out in 2023. He is a finalist for an Anthony Award and nominated for the Prix du Polar. After graduating with an MFA from the New School, he's been published in multiple languages and his writing has also appeared as a contributor in CrimeReads, Pipeline Artists, LitHub, The Los Angeles Review of Books, The Millions, Vol. 1 Brooklyn, LitReactor, Mystery Tribune, Monkeybicycle, Fiction Writers Review, Cagibi, Necessary Fiction, the anthology Dirty Boulevard, The Montreal Review, The Adirondack Review, The New Plains Review, Maudlin House and others. His pilots and screenplays have been finalists in Script Pipeline, Book Pipeline, Stage 32, We Screenplay, the New York Screenplay, Screencraft, and the Hollywood Screenplay contests. He is the co-curator of The Guerrilla Lit Reading Series and lives in New York City.

Jacob Marx Rice is a playwright and screenwriter whose plays have been seen at theaters in over a dozen cities on three continents. His plays and films have won awards from the John F. Kennedy Center, the Eugene O'Neill National Playwrights Conference, the Script Pipeline Screenwriting Contest, NYU/Tisch, and the Sewanee Writers' Conference. He is currently in development on film projects with Imagine Entertainment and Anonymous Content, and has written screenplays for acclaimed directors such as Michael Tyburski (The Sound of Silence), Jaco Van Dormael (Mr. Nobody, winner of the Camera D'Or at Cannes) and Pierre Morrel (Taken). Jacob also wrote See Through, a short film featuring Tony-nominee Lauren Ridloff (The Sound of Metal, Marvel's Eternals), which premiered at the Austin Film Festival.

Natalie/Nat Kimber (she/her) is a literary agent with The Rights Factory, the organizer of the NYC Writers Circle, and an editor for the literary journal Monologging. She takes pride in guiding authors through the strategy and practical process of publishing, and yet she believes that a wondrous magic is at work when books come into form.

Script Pipeline discovers and develops writers for film and television, connecting them to producers, agents, and managers. Since 1999, several produced films and over $8 million in screenplay and TV pilot spec sales are credited to Script Pipeline's singular, intensive process of long-term writer-to-industry facilitation. Writers who have launched their careers through Script Pipeline include Evan Daugherty (Snow White and the Huntsman), Tripper Clancy (Stuber), Helen Gaughran (Visitation, coming in 2024), Crosby Selander (Bring Me Back), and several more who have sold specs, landed on the Black List, been staffed on major shows, and found representation.

Gotham Writers Workshop is a creative home where writers develop their craft and come together in the spirit of discovery and fellowship. We've been teaching creative writing and business writing since 1993.

The Drama League is the nation's only full-time creative and career development home for directors, and continues its dedication to evolving The Directors Project's umbrella of programs each year, expanding to serve artists in new ways, as the cultural landscape continues to transform post-pandemic. Financial stability, creative well-being, and guaranteed opportunities are core tenets of The Directors Project - which is now entering its 41st season, and whose illustrious alumni direct over 1,000 productions each season on Broadway, Off-Broadway, across North America, and beyond.

The Tall Order Company is an Emmy-nominated film and theatrical production company founded by Keaton Wooden whose mission is to create dynamic, impactful works of art that shed light on vital issues. Tall Order has created high-profile projects in television, film, musicals, radio, podcasts, and literary projects in partnership with Deaf communities, neurodivergence, LGBT, Black Lives Matter, homelessness, and raised hundreds of thousands for non-profits working in vital areas of social consciousness. Notable projects include the social justice film "Kenneth Chamberlain" (Executive Produced by Morgan Freeman) and the award-winning musical "Albert Cashier."