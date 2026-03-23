Douglas Dunn + Dancers to Present HESPERIDES in April 2026

Douglas Dunn + Dancers will present the premiere of Hesperides for eight performances, Saturday, April 25 through Saturday, May 2 (8:00 PM) at Douglas Dunn Studio, 541 Broadway, Third Floor, in Manhattan. Hesperides will be performed by 12 dancers including Dunn. Tickets for Hesperides, priced at $20-$25, are on sale now.

Dunn writes of his new hour-long dance:

Have you ever looked into one of Joseph Cornell's boxes and imagined its contents coming to life? Here's your chance. Lauren Parrish makes and lights the box. Douglas Dunn and Jacob Burckhardt collaborate on the music, classical and contemporary, mixed with sounds of nature. Dancers appear, costumed by Mimi Gross. They're not a group. Individuals wander in with separate agendas, deciding as they go how to pass mythical time. Why aren't they relating more? Is there strength, will, determination and courage present enough among them to overcome somnolent decadence and activate the scene? Are these people trapped in a make-believe world of aesthetic pleasure and beauty, or, however dreamily, are they preparing to go to work to correct the high percentage of human failure?

Dancers include Alexandra Berger, Janet Charleston, Grazia Della-Terza, Douglas Dunn, cove barton, Vanessa Knouse, Kieran McBride, Emily Pope, Deniz Sancak, Jin Ju Song-Begin, Dongri Suh, and Timothy Ward.

Creative team: Douglas Dunn: choreography; Mimi Gross: costume design and set collaboration (painted surfaces); Lauren Parrish: lighting and scenery design; Jacob Burckhardt: video and sound design.