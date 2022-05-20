Doug Allen Nash Brings '#1 Johnny Cash & Neil Diamond Tribute Show' to The Cutting Room in June

Nashville Recording Artist Doug Allen Nash comes to the Cutting Room with the "#1 Johnny Cash and Neil Diamond Tribute Show" on Friday Night, June 17, 2022 at 7 PM EDT. Doors open at 6 PM.

The first half of this exciting musical production is all Johnny Cash! Hear the great "Man In Black" favorites including "Ring Of Fire," "Walk The Line," "Get Rhythm," "Sunday Morning Coming Down," "Stripes Around My Shoulder," and many, many more. Next, a dazzling tribute to Neil Diamond including the including the legendary singer's greatest hits, "Cracklin' Rose," "Sweet Caroline," "America," "Forever In Blue Jeans," "I'm A Believer," "Red, Red Wine," "Play Me," and more from the Neil Diamond songbook. This spectacular evening also also features The Nash A-List Band and great charts.

A world-class entertainer, Doug Allen Nash is a gifted musician, ruggedly handsome, and charismatic. He is one of the most engaging performers on the planet! Every night's a party! The moment he hits the stage you know you are in the presence of a captivating and dynamic showman. Nash loves to entertain and it comes straight from his heart. He dresses in the style of each artist and reflects their mannerisms, but his rich and smooth baritone is all his own! Audiences come to hear the music of Cash and Diamond, but it is Doug Allen Nash they always remember at the end of the night!

Doug performs his critically acclaimed Tribute Show to SOLD OUT houses across the country, headlining in theatres, clubs, casinos, performing arts centers and outdoor venues from Coast to Coast where audiences applaud his showstopping concerts. The noteworthy list includes Caesar's Palace and The Hard Rock Hotel and Casino on the Vegas Strip; Hollywood's famed Viper Room (The 20th Anniversary Johnny Cash Concert); Nashville's Opryland Hotel; Bruce Willis' The Mint in Sun Valley Idaho; and the Taj Mahal in Atlantic City. In earlier years Doug opened for Wayne Newton, The Oak Ridge Boys, Huey Lewis and The News, Charlie Daniels, and The Beach Boys.

Nash entertained our troops overseas with the USO during a six-year period, touring 87 countries. During a stopover in Copenhagen, Denmark, a chance meeting with Johnny Cash ultimately inspired Doug to honor "The Man In Black's" musical legacy. He ultimately added another American Icon, Neil Diamond. Doug has the blessing of Grammy Award-winning producer John Carter Cash, the son of Johnny and June; and records his albums at the Cash-Cabin Studios in Hendersonville, Tennessee. Nash can be seen as a Special Guest each week on the nationally televised "The Penny Gilley Show"/RFD-TV. Doug is also a songwriter and longtime member of SESAC.

After being introduced by a mutual friend, the gifted film and television actor HOLT

McCALLANY (Oscar-nominated Best Picture "Nitemare Alley," Netflix "Mindhunter," FX "Lights Out," AMC's "61st Street," Apple TV's "Foundation") was knocked out by Nash's impressive talent and brought him to the attention of The Cutting Room's owner STEVE WALTER. This exciting club offers NYC a place to watch classy shows in a beautiful setting. Its decades-long history has included performances by Lady Gaga, Sting, Sheryl Crow, John Mayer, and David Bowie, to name just a few.

A country boy at heart (Tho his stellar presence on stage belies that fact!), Doug grew up with his parents and two brothers on a working farm - cattle and crops - near the small picturesque NW Illinois town of Galena on the banks of the Mississippi River. He still has 220 acres with a rustic "cabin" (Worthy of a spread in Architectural Digest!) and always looks forward to returning whenever his busy touring schedule allows. Doug's cowboy spirit often gets him into the saddle for a relaxing trail ride in two of his favorite destinations, Texas and Wyoming.

Doug is a proud member of the SAR and a descendant of John Hart, one of the of 56 signers of The Declaration of Independence. He also gives back to those who have served in our Armed Forces with "A Salute to the American Veteran and Their Families" each year.

The Cutting Room, 44 East 32nd Street, New York, NY 10016 between Park and Madison. For information: 212-691-1900. For tickets $30 - $65 go to: thecuttingroomnyc.com or at the door. There is a $25 food and drink minimum.