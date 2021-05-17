Disney Announces Auditions for Broadway & Touring Production of THE LION KING

Disney Theatrical Productions is currently casting roles for productions of The Lion King!

The Disney website revealed the following details:

Disney Theatrical is seeking future replacements for Young Simba and Young Nala for Broadway and the North American Tour. Minimum weekly salary is $2,243.88.

YOUNG SIMBA: To play a male cub age 9 - 12. Looking for a natural young actor/singer who is able to move well to be the future King of the Pridelands. A natural talent with charm and charisma able to hold the stage on his own with confidence and truth. Looking for kids with personality. MUST BE BETWEEN 50 - 56 INCHES.

Young Nala: To play a female lion cub age 9 - 12. Looking for a very pretty, natural young actress/singer who is able to move well. Looking for a confident young lady cub to keep Simba in his place. A natural talent with personality, confidence, and strength. Must be a strong singer with a belt voice up to a D. MUST BE BETWEEN 50 - 56 INCHES.

We encourage children of all cultural backgrounds to submit.

They revealed that they are also currently seeking possible future replacements for the Broadway and national touring companies of Aladdin, with upcoming auditions to be announced.

For more information visit: https://disneyonbroadway.com/casting/