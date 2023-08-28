Director and Choreographer Analia Farfan, and The International American Ballet Presented “Timeless Echoes” at St Jean's Theater, New York

International American Ballet

On the evening of August 5th, 2023, The International American Ballet, under the direction and production of Analia Farfan, presented "Timeless Echoes" at St. Jean Theater in New York City. This Summer Gala Performance proved to be a night of real enchantment, putting together classical masterpieces and innovative choreography. The show began with a ballet-focused first act, where the artistry of the International American Ballet was on full display. Their precision, grace and passion successfully represented the elegance of classical ballet. During the second act, the show introduced an interesting eclectic fusion of artistic expressions, showcasing the synergy of ballet, tango, flamenco, opera and martial arts.

Guillermina Quiroga, a distinguished Broadway performer and world-renowned tango dancer, comes up as a highlight of the evening for her performance with her husband Mariano Logiudice in the piece "Romance del Diablo", composed by the eminence of Argentinian tango, Astor Piazzolla. Guillermina not only danced but also choreographed this performance.

"Romance del Diablo" Guillermina Quiroga & Mariano Logiudice

Photo Credit: Juan Cuadros

Another highlight of the night was ”Spring Waters", a choreographic masterpiece by Analia Farfan after Asaf Messerer, that offered a beautiful blend of Ballet and Opera. The piece, was a collaboration with the soprano vocals of Megan Weston, co-founder of the Athena Music Foundation, and the musical expertise of composer and pianist, Dr. Michael Fennelly. Analia Farfan and Derek Brockington were the dancers in this beautiful Ballet.

"Spring Waters Pas de deux" Michael Fennelly (Piano), Megan Weston (Soprano), Derek Brockington & Analia Farfan

Photo Credit: Juan Cuadros

It is worth mentioning Peter Borchenko, Analia's dance partner, who brought the Russian ballet heritage to the stage. His personal journey to the great stages of Russia and now New York, shows nothing but excellence. From a Ballet heritage family, Peter's presence added a touch of authenticity and international artistry to the evening.

"Nutcracker Pas de deux" Peter Borchenko & Analia Farfan

Photo Credit: Juan Cuadros

A captivating moment of the show was the piece "Chopin Waltz in B Minor N 69". This brief yet enchanting tango was choreographed and performed by Ninah Beliavsky and Lakof Shonsky, with music by the iconic classical music composer Frederic Chopin.

"Chopin Waltz in B Minor N 69" Ninah Beliavsky & Lakof Shonsky

Photo Credit: Juan Cuadros

An acclaimed performance of the evening was "Diana and Acteon Pas de deux" crafted with precision by choreographer Agrippina Vaganova and arranged by Analia Farfan. Set to the amazing music composed by Riccardo Drigo, the dance unfolded as a duet between the talented dancers Misa Mochizuki and Genaro Freire.

"Diana & Acteon Pas de deux" Misa Mochizuki & Genaro Freire

Photo Credit: Juan Cuadros

The Ballet “Peaceful Warrior” closed the night and was undoubtely the great culmination of the evening. It was choreographed by Analia Farfan in collaboration with Eddie Wang with the Asian Cultural Symphony USA ‘s orchestra . This beautiful piece incorporated Wang's unique experience in martial arts and acrobatics, dancing with swords! The creative couple of Analia and Derek Brockington danced this number together with Eddie.

"Peaceful Warrior" Eddie Wang, Derek Brockington & Analia Farfan

Photo Credit: Juan Cuadros

Analia Farfan's artistic vision, combined with the talent of her International American Ballet and the collaboration of such great guest artists, transformed the St. Jean Theater into a true artistic celebration. "Timeless Echoes" was a wonderful show that was completely sold out. It was an unforgettable evening for all who had the opportunity to attend.

Analia Farfan and the International American Ballet

The International American Ballet is a registered nonprofit organization. If you wish to donate, visit their website www.internationalamericanballet.com