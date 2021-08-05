Digital Conversation With Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine, Featuring Mandy Patinkin and Bernadette Peters, is Now Available on Demand

The Town Hall has announced that the intimate digital conversation event with Tony Award-winning playwright and director James Lapine and composer Stephen Sondheim, which streamed live on August 3, will now be available to view through Video on Demand from August 5-12. Award winning stars of Sunday In the Park With George, Mandy Patinkin and Bernadette Peters were the evening's special guests. The conversation was moderated by award winning actress Christine Baranski, who was in the original off-Broadway production of Sunday In The Park With George at Playwrights Horizons, and the conversation celebrated the release of Lapine's new book Putting It Together: How Stephen Sondheim and I created "Sunday In The Park With George" (Farrar, Straus, and Giroux). Putting It Together was released on August 3rd.

In Putting It Together, Lapine tells the story of Sunday in the Park with George, the first of his collaborations with Sondheim. The new book takes a behind-the-scenes look at the making of this iconic musical and chronicles the two-year odyssey of its creation.

Tickets prices for the Video-On-Demand presentation are as follows, and are available at www.TheTownHall.org:

$45 ticket/book bundle for domestic audiences.

$60 ticket/book bundle for international audiences.

$25 ticket for livestream without book.

Copies of Putting It Together provided by Strand Book Store (www.strandbooks.com).

When audience members purchase their Video On Demand ticket, The Town Hall will email a link for viewing. The conversation can be streamed on demand anytime from Thursday, August 5, 2021 at 12PM noon until Thursday, August 12, 2021 at 11:59PM. Once the link is clicked to watch, audience members will have 24 hours to view the video, at which time the link will become inactive. One can watch the entire show or watch part and come back later. Audience members only need to purchase one ticket per household.

"The Town Hall is thrilled to make this intimate conversation event with James Lapine, Stephen Sondheim, Bernadette Peters, Mandy Patinkin, and Christine Baranski available to a larger audience through Video on Demand," said Artistic Director Melay Araya. "The Town Hall is committed to making the arts accessible and viewers who may have not been able to watch the conversation live will now have a chance to watch this truly special event through August 12."

In 1982, James Lapine, at the beginning of his career as a playwright and director, met Stephen Sondheim, nineteen years his senior and already a legendary Broadway composer and lyricist. Shortly thereafter, the two decided to write a musical inspired by Georges Seurat's nineteenth-century painting A Sunday Afternoon on the Island of La Grande Jatte.

Through conversations between Lapine and Sondheim, as well as most of the production team, and with a treasure trove of personal photographs, sketches, script notes, and sheet music, the two Broadway icons lift the curtain on their beloved musical. Putting It Together is a deeply personal remembrance of their collaboration and friend - ship and the highs and lows of that journey, one that resulted in the beloved Pulitzer Prize-winning classic.