Designer and Artist Elizabeth Sutton Launches Exclusive Partnership with Leading Paint Retailer Janovic

Award winning designer, artist and entrepreneur, Elizabeth Sutton has announced her official branded partnership with Janovic, the leading paint and décor provider in New York City since 1888. The 'Elizabeth Sutton x. Janovic' collection curated by Sutton especially for Janovic, provides five distinct color palettes of Benjamin Moore paints using over 10 colors per palette and is inspired by Sutton's different creative inspirations and experiences.



The palettes in the collection include:

· "Head in the Clouds" inspired by a Sutton best-selling print and designed to bring warmth and happiness to any children's room, with a flow of soft pink, yellow, orange, green and lavender hues.

· "Earth Wind and Fire" brings to life a photo Sutton captured in Costa Rica, with a strong unique combination of accent colors bringing together blues, creams, greys and maroon in the palette.

· "New York Goes to the Eden Rock, St. Barth's" is the creative vision reflective of her partnership with luxury hotel, The Eden Rock in St. Barth's, evoking the warm feeling of summer, beach and the ocean with sea foam greens, a range of blues and pops of bright beachy pinks and reds which complement the tones.

· "Autumn Allure" is grounded in the color transition from summer to fall, with deep emeralds, blues, navies, plum and shades of beige - a rich palette color combination to give any room a royal feel.

· "Shades of Grey" is rooted the spectrum of colors within the color grey, utilizing the undertones of yellow, blue and red.

In addition to the specialty color palettes, Sutton wanted to bring her color combinations to life. The palettes will be in living color on the facades of four Janovic New York City locations including two large murals in Yorkville at 84th Street and 3rd Avenue, Hell's Kitchen at 10th Avenue and 52nd Street, as well as vinyls in Chelsea at 11th Avenue and 22nd Street and Long Island City at Thomson Ave and 30th Place. The murals depict sprawling images of views of New York, hot air balloons, pops of roses, and more.



The Janovic partnership and palettes were a natural next step for Sutton, "Janovic is known as 'the color authority of New York,' and regardless of my medium - the foundation of all of my designs are infused by my love and use of color. I wanted to give my designer's eye to Janovic customers, encouraging them to bring a splash of color to the special spaces in their homes, the way I do in my own," she said. "We are excited for Janovic customers to try something new and explore the full potential of the Benjamin Moore paint selection at our locations. We labeled Elizabeth the, 'Queen of Contemporary Color,' which is undeniable in the curation of this collection and the gorgeous murals on our storefronts," Janovic Co-Owner and President, Rich Gaudino.



Sutton has been well decorated in the design space winning Architectural Digest Design Award Show "Best in Show Wall Treatment" for TileBar (New York, NY, May 2019) and IIDA The Commercial Interior Design Association HD EXPO, Best in Show Product Design Award in "Applied Finishes and Materials" for TileBar (Las Vegas, NV, June 2019) and looks forward to another successful collaboration with Janovic.



Janovic is the premiere paint and decorating resource since 1888, with over 10 Manhattan locations, they are the leading provider of Benjamin Moore Paints and Hunter Douglas Décor. In summer 2019, Janovic also partnered with Sutton for a spectacular artistic redesign of The Manhattan Park Pool, reimagining the 8,5000 square-foot space with a stunning rainbow of Benjamin Moore paint provided in collaboration with the Janovic NYC Team.



Those interested in learning more about the collection and partnership with Janovic can visit the Elizabeth Sutton Collection official website https://www.elizabethsuttoncollection.com/ or Janovic's website https://www.janovic.com/elizabeth-sutton.



Elizabeth Sutton is a designer, visual artist and self-made CEO of Elizabeth Sutton Collection who has taken the design and arts scene by storm. In 2016, Elizabeth was selected to participate in the NYDesigns incubator program and exhibited at both the Affordable Art Fair & Hamptons Designer Showhouse. In early 2017, Elizabeth donated her work to the nationally-recognized 92nd Street Y's Spring Fundraiser as well as Lenox Health Greenwich Village and participated in both the 2017 Architectural Digest Design Show and New York Design Center's "What's New What's Next." In Fall 2018, Sutton partnered with Joe & The Juice in locations across New York City, in support of The Art of Elysium. Elizabeth's tile collection for Tilebar is a two time award collection, from Architectural Digest and HD Expo. Elizabeth will be launching her first leather collection along with her lifestyle blog this fall.





