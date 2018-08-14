Dermot Crowley, Grace Van Patten, and More will Join Glenn Close in The Public's MOTHER OF THE MAID

The Public Theater announces complete for the New York premiere of MOTHER OF THE MAID, written by Emmy Award winner Jane Anderson. Directed by Emmy Award nominee Matthew Penn and featuring the previously announced Glenn Close as Isabelle Arc, the riveting new play will begin previews on Tuesday, September 25, which is a Free First Preview performance. MOTHER OF THE MAID was originally scheduled to run through Sunday, November 18, but has been extended an additional two weeks through Sunday, December 2, with an official press opening on Wednesday, October 17.

The complete cast of MOTHER OF THE MAID features Glenn Close (Isabelle Arc), Dermot Crowley (Jacques Arc), Olivia Gilliatt (Monique), Kate Jennings Grant (Lady of the Court), Andrew Hovelson (Pierre Arc), Daniel Pearce (Father Gilbert), and Grace Van Patten (Joan Arc).

MOTHER OF THE MAID tells the story of Joan of Arc's mother (Glenn Close), a sensible, hard-working, God-fearing peasant woman whose faith is upended as she deals with the baffling journey of her odd and extraordinary daughter. This riveting play is an epic tale told through an unexpected and remarkable new perspective. Emmy nominee Matthew Penn directs this deeply moving drama about the glories and challenges of raising an exceptional child.

MOTHER OF THE MAID features scenic design by John Lee Beatty, costume design by Jane Greenwood, lighting design by Lap Chi Chu, sound design by Alexander Sovronsky and Joanna Lynne Staub, and original music by Alexander Sovronsky.

Jane Anderson (Playwright)'s theater credits include The Baby Dance, Defying Gravity, The Quality of Life, Looking for Normal, The Escort, Food & Shelter, and The Baby Dance: Mixed. Most recently she wrote the screenplay for the film The Wife, starring Glenn Close. Other screenwriting credits include How to Make An American Quilt; It Could Happen to You; and The Prizewinner of Defiance, Ohio; which she also directed. Documentary film:Packed in a Trunk: The Lost Art of Edith Lake Wilkinson. Her television credits include "Olive Kitteridge" (Emmy Award, Writers Guild Award), "The Positively True Adventures of the Alleged Texas Cheerleader Murdering Mom" (Emmy, Penn Award, and Writers Guild Award). She wrote and directed "The Baby Dance" (Peabody Award), "Normal" (Emmy, Golden Globe, Directors' Guild, and Writers' Guild nominations), "When Billie Beat Bobby," and the first segment of HBO's "If These Walls Could Talk II" starring Vanessa Redgrave.

Matthew Penn (Director) is an Emmy-nominated director with over 200 hour-long dramatic television shows to his credit including "The Mist," "Queen of the South," "Orange is the New Black," "Blue Bloods," "Damages," and "Royal Pains," as well as classic series like "The Sopranos," "NYPD Blue," and "Law and Order." In the theater, Penn has distinguished himself in both drama and comedy. His theater credits include Shakespeare and Company's The Beauty Queen of Leenane, Vanya and Sonya and Masha and Spike; Barrington Stage's Typhoid Mary, 10x10; George Street Playhouse's The Root; and EST's Sundance marathon. His Off-Broadway credits include Scrambled Eggs. He is Co-Artistic Director of the Berkshire Playwrights Lab.

Glenn Close (Isabelle Arc) is a six-time Academy Award nominee who made her feature debut in The World According to Garp, earning her first Oscar nomination. She was subsequently Oscar-nominated for The Big Chill, The Natural, Fatal Attraction, Dangerous Liaisons, and Albert Nobbs, for which she was also co-screenwriter, producer, and lyricist on the Golden Globe-nominated song, "Lay Your Head Down." She stars in the film adaptation of Meg Wolitzer's bestselling novel The Wife, opening in August. Close made her theater, and Broadway, debut in Harold Prince's revival ofLove for Love. Her theater credits include The Crucifer of Blood, Barnum (Tony nomination), and Tony Awards for her performances in The Real Thing, Death and the Maiden, and Sunset Boulevard. Starting in 2007, Close headlined the legal thriller "Damages" for five seasons, winning two consecutive Best Actress Emmys. Her 13 Golden Globe nominations include a Best Actress Award for a television production of "The Lion in Winter." Among her 14 Emmy nominations is a Best Actress Award for "Serving in Silence: The Margarethe Cammermeyer Story" (earning her a Peabody Award as executive producer).

Dermot Crowley (Jacques Arc)'s Broadway credits include The Weir, Translations, and Juno. He has appeared Off-Broadway in Dealer's Choice, Give Me Your Hand, and Afterplay. He has appeared at the National Theatre in London in Everyman, Translations, Stuff Happens, Amadeus, and Great Britain. His film credits include The Death of Stalin, The Foreigner, The Lady in the Van, Black 47, The Legend of Bagger Vance, Octopussy, andThe Return of the Jedi. His television credits include "Luther" (Schenk), "Hard Sun," "Hunted," "MI5," "The Collection," "Borgia," "Bleak House," "Father Ted," "Foyle's War," "MidSomer Murders," "Jonathan Creek," and "Poirot."

Olivia Gilliatt (Monique). Gilliatt's New York and regional credits include Pushkin (american vicarious); Disgraced (Denver Center, Northern Stage); A Doll's House (Northern Stage); CasablancaBox (Culturemart @HERE); Buried Child (Palm Beach Dramaworks); I Hate Hamlet (New London Barn); Tomorrow in the Battle (Stageworks/Hudson); The Libertine (Chernuchin); Boeing Boeing (Seven Angels); and Who Murdered Love? (Theater for the New City). Her film and television credits include "The Path," "The Mysteries of Laura," the forthcoming "Flaming Trumpet" (PBS), Dastaar (2016 SXSW), Lily, and Forever.

Kate Jennings Grant (Lady of the Court) has appeared at The Public in Radiant Baby and on Broadway in Noises Off, The Country House, The Lyons, Guys and Dolls, Proof, and An American Daughter. Her Off-Broadway credits include The Marriage of Bette and Boo, The Beard of Avon, and Summer of '42. Her film credits include Custody, Love and Other Drugs, Frost/Nixon, United 93, When a Stranger Calls, and Forgiven. She has appeared on television in "Russian Doll," as Louise Herrick on "Notorious," "Billions," "Madam Secretary," "The Good Wife," "Alpha House," "Damages," "Parenthood," and "Pan Am."

Andrew Hovelson (Pierre Arc) has appeared at The Public in Othello and As You Like It. His Broadway credits include Lucky Guy (with Tom Hanks), The Father, and An Enemy of the People. His additional Off-Broadway credits include An Ordinary Muslim (NYTW), Tamburlaine the Great(TFANA), and Golden Age (MTC). His television and film credits include "Shades of Blue," "Blue Bloods," "Turn: Washington's Spies," "The Good Wife," "Mysteries of Laura," "Unforgettable," "ER," Stranger in the Dunes, and The Magnificent Meyersons.

Daniel Pearce (Father Gilbert) has appeared at The Public in Hamlet, Macbeth, King Lear, Ping Pong, Henry V, Henry VI, and Measure for Measure. His Broadway credits include Machinal and The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee. His additional Off-Broadway credits include The Most Deserving, Falling, Passion Play, The Picture of Dorian Gray, and Love's Fire. He has appeared regionally in the world premiere of Noah Haidle's Birthday Candles. His film and television credits include Murder of a President, Salt, Invisible Sign, Clowns, Godzilla, "Bull," "Law & Order," "SVU," "Criminal Intent," "Chapelle's Show," "Damages," and "Queens Supreme."

Grace Van Patten (Joan Arc) has appeared Off-Broadway in The Whirligig (The New Group). Her film credits include The Meyerowitz Stories(opposite Adam Sandler and Dustin Hoffman), The Wilde Wedding (opposite Glenn Close), and Tramps (Official Selection, 2016 Toronto International Film Festival). Her upcoming films include Under the Silver Lake (opposite Andrew Garfield) and Good Posture. Her television credits include "The Sopranos," "Law & Order: SVU," "Boardwalk Empire," and the upcoming "Maniac."

