Deck The Hall This December At Carnegie Hall!

Carnegie Hall celebrates the holiday season with a variety of special programs this December. On Thursday, December 7 at 7:00 p.m. Principal Conductor Bernard Labadie leads New York City's beloved Orchestra of St. Luke's in J. S. Bach's Christmas Oratorio. The performance features soprano Lauren Snouffer, contralto Avery Amereau, tenor Andrew Haji, and baritone Joshua Hopkins, along with La Chapelle de Québec.



Later in the month, on Friday, December 22 at 8:00 p.m. and Saturday, December 23 at 8:00 p.m., Music Director Steven Reineke and The New York Pops ring in the holiday season with Tony nominee Norm Lewis and Essential Voices USA offering a festive program of classic and contemporary carols and other holiday favorites including “The Christmas Song,” “Silver Bells,” “I've Got My Love to Keep Me Warm,” and “This Christmas.”



The New York String Orchestra, an ensemble of remarkable young players from around the world who come together each December for a seminar of rehearsals and performance preparation, is conducted by Jaime Laredo in their annual pair of year-end concerts. On Christmas Eve, Sunday, December 24 at 7:00 p.m. the orchestra presents an all-Mozart program featuring two NYSO alums: violinist Bella Hristova and violist Milena Pajaro-van de Stadt. The group's second concert on Thursday, December 28 at 8:00 p.m. includes Nokuthula Ngwenyama's Primal Message for String Orchestra, Harp, and Percussion; Clara Schumann's Piano Concerto featuring Anna Polonsky; and Beethoven's Symphony No. 7.



About Carnegie Hall

Program Information

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM

Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage

ORCHESTRA OF ST. LUKE'S

Bernard Labadie, Principal Conductor

Lauren Snouffer, Soprano

Avery Amereau, Contralto

Andrew Haji, Tenor

Joshua Hopkins, Baritone

La Chapelle de Québec



J. S. BACH Christmas Oratorio



This concert is made possible, in part, by an endowment fund for choral music established by S. Donald Sussman in memory of Judith Arron and Robert Shaw.



Tickets $32–$105



Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:00 p.m.

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 8:00 p.m.

Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage

THE NEW YORK POPS

Steven Reineke, Music Director and Conductor

Norm Lewis, Guest Artist

Essential Voices USA

Judith Clurman, Music Director and Conductor



with

Pastor Bobby Lewis, Special Guest



The Best Christmas of All with Norm Lewis



John Williams "Merry Christmas, Merry Christmas" from Home Alone

HERMAN "The Best Christmas of All" from Mrs. Santa Claus

EVANS / LIVINGSTON "Silver Bells"

TORMÉ / WELLS "The Christmas Song"

SMALLS "Home" from The Wiz

BERLIN "I've Got My Love to Keep Me Warm"

LEONTOVICH "Carol of the Bells"

HAGUE / SEUSS "You're a Mean One, Mr. Grinch" from How the Grinch Stole Christmas

MARKS "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer"

TRAD. "Go Tell It On the Mountain"

BEAL / BOOTHE "Jingle Bell Rock"

Judith Clurman / David Chase "Chanukah Joy and Peace"

HATHAWAY / NADINE MCKINNOR "This Christmas"

SIMEONE / ONORATI / DAVIS "The Little Drummer Boy"

RANDOL BASS / MOORE "The Night Before Christmas"

Wesley Whatley / Bill Schermerhorn "I Believe (in Santa Claus)"

SCHUBERT / ADAM / DWIGHT "Ave Maria - O Holy Night"

MARKS / ROLLINS / NELSON / HALDERMAN / AUTRY / PIERPONT "Jingle, Jangle Sing-Along".



The December 22 performance is sponsored by Mastercard, Official Payment Partner of Carnegie Hall



The December 23 performance is sponsored by Deloitte LLP



Tickets $49–$150



Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 7:00 p.m.

Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage

NEW YORK STRING ORCHESTRA

Jaime Laredo, Conductor

Bella Hristova, Violin

Milena Pajaro-van de Stadt, Viola



ALL-MOZART PROGRAM

Overture to The Marriage of Figaro

Sinfonia concertante in E-flat Major, K. 364

Symphony No. 35 in D Major, K. 385, "Haffner"



This concert is made possible, in part, by an endowment fund for young artists established by Stella and Robert Jones.



Tickets $38–$75

Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 8:00 p.m.

Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage

NEW YORK STRING ORCHESTRA

Jaime Laredo, Conductor

Anna Polonsky, Piano



NOKUTHULA NGWENYAMA Primal Message for String Orchestra, Harp, and Percussion

CLARA SCHUMANN Piano Concerto

Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 7



This concert is made possible, in part, by an endowment fund for young artists established by Stella and Robert Jones.



Tickets $38–$75

Tickets are available at the Carnegie Hall Box Office, 154 West 57th Street, or can be charged to major credit cards by calling CarnegieCharge at 212-247-7800 or by visiting the Carnegie Hall website, carnegiehall.org.



For Carnegie Hall Corporation presentations taking place in Stern Auditorium/Perelman Stage, a limited number of seats, priced at $10, will be available day-of-concert beginning at 11:00 a.m. Monday through Saturday and 12:00 noon on Sunday until one hour before the performance or until supply lasts. The exceptions are Weill Music Institute and gala events. These $10 tickets are available to the general public on a first-come, first-served basis at the Carnegie Hall Box Office only. There is a two-ticket limit per customer.



In addition, for all Carnegie Hall presentations in Stern Auditorium/Perelman Stage a limited number of partial view (seats with obstructed or limited sight lines or restricted leg room) will be sold for 50% of the full price. For more information on this and other discount ticket programs, including those for students, Notables members, and Bank of America customers, visit carnegiehall.org/discounts. Artists, programs, dates, and prices are subject to change.