Deborah Martin and Jill Haley Release 'INTO THE QUIET' Album

Into The Quiet is the second collaboration between electronic ambient visionary Deborah Martin and renowned English Horn player and Oboist Jill Haley. Their previous album was 2021's The Silence Of Grace, a pastoral collection that received numerous accolades including Zone Music Reporter's list of Top 20 albums of the year.

In places it feels like visiting a different time, a world of medieval futurism. This is a very rewarding experience for listeners, full of sparkling details and tiny interesting places with sounds that say more. Across eight compositions, this duo of female artists may be uniquely qualified to demonstrate the depth and intricacies that stillness offers. "This is about the time of the sacred," continues Martin. The music is transportive, taking the listener into "...places we all desire in our minds or our souls; to seek stillness and revel in the contemplative movements of such; this is when we can receive revelations of self, when we enter into the quiet repose of our very being." Jill Haley adds, "To hear the music that dwells in all of us, one must go into the quiet for the sound to emerge. Only when we have space and silence, can the music be heard."

For example, opener "Sleeping Giants" surges with choral warmth. On the title track, Into the Quiet, flute and horn wend around a warbling synth loop. "Hall of Whispers" is simultaneously melancholy and restful; harp and oboe play a shimmering duet while low textures ebb and flow like wind whistling through ruins of ancient stone.

Martin shares some of her production methods used for the album, "I recorded Jill's English Horn, Oboe, and Concert Flute parts for the live elements to be added to the percussion and keyboard parts; no reverb or effects were used during any of the recordings, all reverbs and any effects (hardly any) were used only during the mixing; I wanted to keep as pristine and virginal as possible the actual recorded tracks."

The album was produced and recorded by Deborah Martin at her Dreaming Edge Studio in Vancouver, WA, and mastered by Howard Givens at Spotted Peccary Studio NW in Portland, OR. The album is available in physical CD with artful gatefold packaging designed by Daniel Pipitone, as well as in 24-BIT Audiophile, CD Quality Lossless Downloads in the SpottedPeccary.com shop and on Apple Music; MP3 streaming formats can be found worldwide, and on Bandcamp at https://ambientelectronic.bandcamp.com/

Tracklist:

1 Sleeping Giants 4:35

2 Falling Away From the Earth 6:23

3 Into the Quiet 8:33

4 Reaching the Ambient 4:24

5 Refuge 5:09

6 Hall of Whispers 5:37

7 Elements 4:11

8 Violet Night 4:27

Links:

Music Smartlink: https://orcd.co/into-the-quiet

Spotted Peccary Album Page: https://spottedpeccary.com/shop/into-the-quiet/