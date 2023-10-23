Debbie Wileman Will Bring 'Judy Garland' We Need a Little Christmas to Carnegie Hall With Chita Rivera and Margaret O'Brien

Debbie Wileman, the singing sensation who captured world-wide attention during the global pandemic with her uncanny recreation of Judy Garland’s legendary voice, will make her return to Carnegie Hall on Sunday, December 10, 2023 as the star of “Judy Garland” We Need a Little Christmas.”

Debbie will be joined by special guests, including the legendary Tony Award-winning Broadway icon Chita Rivera and Academy Award winner Margaret O’Brien, the iconic film, radio, television and stage actress and one of the last surviving stars from the Golden Age of Hollywood cinema, with more guests to be announced.

Debbie will be accompanied by a live orchestra, conducted by award-winning musical director and arranger Steve Orich. She will take to the stage to perform Judy’s signature Christmas songs as well as newly arranged holiday hits that Judy may have performed if she were with us today.

For more information, please visit: https://www.scottstander.com/we-need-a-little-christmas---debbie-wileman.html

Tickets start at $109 and can be purchased here:

Debbie Wileman is a 38-year-old suburban mum from North Essex, England who rose to fame during the pandemic after receiving worldwide praise for her impersonation videos of Shirley Bassey, Marilyn Monroe, Julie Andrews, Billie Holliday and Judy Garland. As the world was on lockdown, Wileman began posting “A Song A Day” on Facebook, garnering millions of views, earning global acclaim, and winning her the 2020 BroadwayWorld Audience Award for Vocalist of the Year. Shortly after, she embarked on a multi-city United States tour to celebrate what would have been Judy Garland’s 100th birthday, performing to sold-out crowds, standing ovations, and rave reviews in Ft. Lauderdale, Orlando, Los Angeles, Provincetown, and New York City’s iconic Carnegie Hall, the latter for which she received the BroadwayWorld Award for Best Solo Special Event. That June, on Garland’s birthday, she released her debut album I’m Still Here, a tribute album to Garland conducted and produced by Grammy Award Winner Steve Orich. The album went on to receive praise from the likes of Stephen Schwartz and Carol Burnett, and won the 2022 BroadwayWorld Award for Best Independent Recording. Ms. Wileman will make her West End debut next spring.

Steven Orich is a Composer, Arranger, and Orchestrator with over 40 years of experience in Film, Television, Theatre & Recording, best known for his Tony-nominated orchestrations for Jersey Boys and the Grammy-winning original cast album. Much of his work has been as a Musical Director and Orchestrator at most of the regional theatres around the country. He's also arranged and/or conducted dozens of recordings, including original cast albums and solo albums for Helen Reddy, Petula Clark, and Debbie Gibson. As a composer, he has created musical scores for numerous television series, documentaries, specials, sitcoms, movies of the week, animated series, and game shows. His orchestrations have been performed by the National Symphony, the Boston Pops, the BBC Orchestra, the Kennedy Center, the White House and around the world.

Scott Stander, Producer has produced concerts and theatre attractions for over 20 years, including the Rocky Horror Picture Show Spectacular Tour with original stars Barry Bostwick and Patricia Quinn and Judy Garland's We Need A Little Christmas at Carnegie Hall starring internet sensation Debbie Wileman. He has also produced Wileman’s Happy 100th Birthday, Judy! concert and her debut album: I'm Still Here: Judy Garland's 100th Birthday. Past hits include: An Evening With Sophia Loren (National Tour); Dance To The Movies starring Shirley Jones and Lesley Ann Warren; Dance to the Holidays; Ballroom With Twist starring TV's Derek Hough, Cheryl Burke, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, Karina Smirnoff, Tony Dovolani and Peta Murgatroyd (National Tour); If You Ever Leave Me... I’m Going With You! starring Renee Taylor and Joe Bologna (Broadway, Chicago Company, and National Tour); Steve Allen and Phyllis Diller – Together Again For The First Time (12 city Concert Tour); An Evening With Shirley Bassey (10 city Concert Tour); Milton Berle’s 90th Birthday Celebration (13 city tour); Breaking Legs starring Frank Gorshin (National Tour); Say Goodnight Gracie (2nd National Broadway Tour starring Don McArt – 3 year tour); Odd Couple – Female Version starring Barbara Eden, Rita McKenzie, and Georgia Engel (National Tour – 3 seasons); Love Letters starring Barbara Eden, Larry Hagman, and Hal Linden (National tour); Bermuda Avenue Triangle starring Renee Taylor, Joe Bologna, and Lainie Kazan (National Tour); and Ethel Merman’s Broadway starring Rita McKenzie (Off Broadway - John Houseman Theatre and National Tour).