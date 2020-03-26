Debbie Gibson Releases Songs from Musical SKIRTS to Celebrate World Theatre Day
In honor of World Theatre Day, pop icon and Broadway actress, Debbie Gibson has released two original songs from the musical SKIRTS.
Performers of all ages and genders can download the free tracks and share covers online.
"While Broadway is closed, Katie Ford, Hillary Carlip and I thought it would be fun and inspirational to give a world premiere and sneak preview of our original musical SKIRTS," said Gibson. "Consider it our gift to performers to use on their next musical theatre audition."
With an original book by Katie Ford and Hillary Carlip, and music and lyrics by Gibson, SKIRTS is based on the real-life phenomenon of girl gangs in the Bronx in 1964, divided by neighborhoods, race and culture, who settled their differences thru dance.
Singing "Dance the Dream" in the role of Bernadette is Laurissa "Lala" Romain:
Singing "Back of My Mind" in the role of Betty is Jackie Romeo:
Dance the Dream backing track/lyrics available here:
https://debbiegibsonofficial.com/shop/dance-the-dream/
Back of My Mind backing track/lyrics available here:
https://debbiegibsonofficial.com/shop/back-of-my-mind/
At age 16, Debbie Gibson became the youngest artist to write, produce and perform a number one hit, "Foolish Beat." She followed that hit with a sensational 16 million albums sold worldwide and completed three world tours that highlighted her huge hits that include "Electric Youth," "Lost in Your Eyes," "Shake Your Love" and "Only in My Dreams."
Gibson then turned to theatre, starring in 17 musicals in 17 years, including the Broadway production of "LES MISERABLES." She broke box office records in the London West End production of "Grease" as Sandy, returning to the U.S. to perform in "Grease," this time as Rizzo, and as Fanny Brice in "Funny Girl." Other roles include Belle in Disney's "Beauty and the Beast, Gypsy Rose Lee in "Gypsy," the narrator in the national production of "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat," and leading roles in the national tours of "Cinderella," "Chicago," and the Broadway revival of "Cabaret" with Neil Patrick Harris."
