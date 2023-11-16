Debbie Gibson Donates $81,000 to Actors Fund Home in New Jersey

The Entertainment Community Fund accepted a check from singer-songwriter and actress, Debbie Gibson, for $81,000. Gibson, who recently appeared on the television game show Celebrity Name That Tune, awarded her winnings to the Actors Fund Home, a residence in Englewood, New Jersey, run by the Entertainment Community Fund. The Home offers assisted living, skilled nursing, memory care and short stay rehabilitation for people who have worked in the performing arts and entertainment community and their families.

A ceremony was held on Wednesday, November 15, where Gibson presented the donation surrounded by her family and staff at the Actors Fund Home. During the event, Gibson also took time to see the two commemorative bricks that were donated by her fans in her mother, Diane’s, honor and installed along the entryway at the Actors Fund Home.

“It is truly an honor to be able to give back to the place that took such great care of my mother,” said Gibson. “The services provided to the residents, and the caretakers’ personal investment in not only the residents but their family and friends as well, is what makes the Actors Fund Home live up to its award-winning status. My family and I are comforted to know the Fund and the Home exist for all of us in the entertainment industry.”

“We’re so grateful to Debbie for her dedication to the Actors Fund Home. We’re proud to be the trusted home of our residents, many of whom have dedicated their lives to bring people the arts and entertainment they love. Thanks to Debbie’s generosity, we’ll be able to ensure our residents continue to receive the compassionate care we provide every day,” shared Jordan Strohl, Executive Director of the Actors Fund Home.

The Actors Fund Home offers short-stay rehabilitation (open to the general public), as well as assisted living, skilled nursing and memory care services led by a top-notch, compassionate and experienced staff. The Home is accredited by Comfort Matters™, a philosophy, care practice and evidence-based program that improves the quality of care and quality of life for persons with dementia. The Home is also accredited by SAGE and proudly provides compassionate and truly person-directed care for all residents.

Once again, the Home just received the highest possible rating from US News & World Report of Best Nursing Homes for 2024. In addition, the Home has been recognized as one of America’s Best Nursing Homes in 2024 by Newsweek.

The Actors Fund Home provides superb health care and supportive services in an environment filled with warmth, charm, and a real community. Care and services are specially designed for residents’ social and recreational needs and provide exciting opportunities that enrich their lives every day, just as residents have enriched the lives of so many throughout the years within the arts and entertainment community. Residents include a range of entertainment professionals, from Broadway actors, television producers, jazz performers, directors, and a cast of many others.

If you or a loved one are interested in learning more about the Actors Fund Home, please visit actorsfundhome.org for more information.

ABOUT THE ENTERTAINMENT COMMUNITY FUND

The Entertainment Community Fund, formerly The Actors Fund, is a national human services organization that addresses the unique needs of people who work in performing arts and entertainment with services focused on health and wellness, career and life, and housing. Since 1882, the Fund has sought to ensure stability, encourage resiliency and be a safety net for those who shape our country’s cultural vibrancy. For more information, visit entertainmentcommunity.org.