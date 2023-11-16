Debbie Gibson Donates $81,000 to Actors Fund Home in New Jersey

The Home offers assisted living, skilled nursing, memory care and short stay rehabilitation for people who have worked in the performing arts and entertainment community.

By: Nov. 16, 2023

POPULAR

Review Roundup: HARMONY Opens On Broadway! See What the Critics Are Saying! Photo 1 Review Roundup: HARMONY Opens On Broadway! See What the Critics Are Saying!
Video: Watch 'Regina's Version' of the MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Trailer With a First Liste Photo 2 Video: Watch 'Regina's Version' of the MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Trailer
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Digital Cast Recording To Drop At Midnight! Photo 3 MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Digital Cast Recording To Drop At Midnight!
Bebe Neuwirth and Steven Skybell Join the Cast of CABARET AT THE KIT KAT CLUB on Broadway Photo 4 Bebe Neuwirth and Steven Skybell Join the Cast of CABARET AT THE KIT KAT CLUB on Broadway

Debbie Gibson Donates $81,000 to Actors Fund Home in New Jersey

The Entertainment Community Fund accepted a check from singer-songwriter and actress, Debbie Gibson, for $81,000. Gibson, who recently appeared on the television game show Celebrity Name That Tune, awarded her winnings to the Actors Fund Home, a residence in Englewood, New Jersey, run by the Entertainment Community Fund. The Home offers assisted living, skilled nursing, memory care and short stay rehabilitation for people who have worked in the performing arts and entertainment community and their families.

A ceremony was held on Wednesday, November 15, where Gibson presented the donation surrounded by her family and staff at the Actors Fund Home. During the event, Gibson also took time to see the two commemorative bricks that were donated by her fans in her mother, Diane’s, honor and installed along the entryway at the Actors Fund Home.

“It is truly an honor to be able to give back to the place that took such great care of my mother,” said Gibson. “The services provided to the residents, and the caretakers’ personal investment in not only the residents but their family and friends as well, is what makes the Actors Fund Home live up to its award-winning status. My family and I are comforted to know the Fund and the Home exist for all of us in the entertainment industry.”

“We’re so grateful to Debbie for her dedication to the Actors Fund Home. We’re proud to be the trusted home of our residents, many of whom have dedicated their lives to bring people the arts and entertainment they love. Thanks to Debbie’s generosity, we’ll be able to ensure our residents continue to receive the compassionate care we provide every day,” shared Jordan Strohl, Executive Director of the Actors Fund Home.

The Actors Fund Home offers short-stay rehabilitation (open to the general public), as well as assisted living, skilled nursing and memory care services led by a top-notch, compassionate and experienced staff. The Home is accredited by Comfort Matters™, a philosophy, care practice and evidence-based program that improves the quality of care and quality of life for persons with dementia. The Home is also accredited by SAGE and proudly provides compassionate and truly person-directed care for all residents.

Once again, the Home just received the highest possible rating from US News & World Report of Best Nursing Homes for 2024. In addition, the Home has been recognized as one of America’s Best Nursing Homes in 2024 by Newsweek.

The Actors Fund Home provides superb health care and supportive services in an environment filled with warmth, charm, and a real community. Care and services are specially designed for residents’ social and recreational needs and provide exciting opportunities that enrich their lives every day, just as residents have enriched the lives of so many throughout the years within the arts and entertainment community. Residents include a range of entertainment professionals, from Broadway actors, television producers, jazz performers, directors, and a cast of many others.

If you or a loved one are interested in learning more about the Actors Fund Home, please visit actorsfundhome.org for more information.

  

ABOUT THE ENTERTAINMENT COMMUNITY FUND  

The Entertainment Community Fund, formerly The Actors Fund, is a national human services organization that addresses the unique needs of people who work in performing arts and entertainment with services focused on health and wellness, career and life, and housing. Since 1882, the Fund has sought to ensure stability, encourage resiliency and be a safety net for those who shape our country’s cultural vibrancy.  For more information, visit entertainmentcommunity.org.

  



RELATED STORIES

1
Dick Van Dyke Special Coming to CBS to Celebrate 98 Years of Magic Photo
Dick Van Dyke Special Coming to CBS to Celebrate '98 Years of Magic'

DICK VAN DYKE 98 YEARS OF MAGIC is an entertainment special honoring and celebrating the legendary career of the iconic actor and performer. The two-hour tribute event will also showcase songs and archival footage from the best of his nearly full century career encompassing “Mary Poppins,” “Bye Bye Birdie,” “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang” and more.

2
Exclusive: Get a First Listen to High From WILD ABOUT YOU World Premiere Recording Photo
Exclusive: Get a First Listen to 'High' From WILD ABOUT YOU World Premiere Recording

Get an exclusive first listen to 'High' from the world premiere recording of Wild About You!

3
Ariana DeBose Reveals an Unrehearsed Move From Her Tonys Opening Photo
Ariana DeBose Reveals an Unrehearsed Move From Her Tonys Opening

During the 2023 unscripted Tony Awards, Ariana DeBose says she decided to go even more off-script during her opening number. However, DeBose was so pumped up that her jumped down the stairs for an unrehearsed bit, hoping that her West Side Story co-star Julius Anthony Rubio would be there to catch her.

4
Video: HARMONY Cast Hits the Red Carpet on Opening Night Photo
Video: HARMONY Cast Hits the Red Carpet on Opening Night

All the stars came out to celebrate earlier this week at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre, where Harmony, finally celebrated its opening night. In this video, watch as the cast tells us all about the new musical!

More Hot Stories For You

National Endowment for the Arts Launches ArtsHERE Grant ProgramNational Endowment for the Arts Launches ArtsHERE Grant Program
James T. Lane Will Return to CHICAGO Next WeekJames T. Lane Will Return to CHICAGO Next Week
Terrence McNally New Works Incubator Now Accepting Applications for Cycle 2Terrence McNally New Works Incubator Now Accepting Applications for Cycle 2
Natascia Diaz and Henry Gottfried Join the Cast of CABARET AT THE KIT KAT CLUB on BroadwayNatascia Diaz and Henry Gottfried Join the Cast of CABARET AT THE KIT KAT CLUB on Broadway

Videos

HARMONY Cast Hits the Red Carpet on Opening Night Video
HARMONY Cast Hits the Red Carpet on Opening Night
Exclusive: Listen to T.3's New Single, 'Carry On Wayward Son' Video
Exclusive: Listen to T.3's New Single, 'Carry On Wayward Son'
Exclusive: Roberto Araujo Gives Sneak Peek of I JUST WANTED YOU TO KNOW Video
Exclusive: Roberto Araujo Gives Sneak Peek of I JUST WANTED YOU TO KNOW
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SWEENEY TODD
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
MELISSA ETHERIDGE: MY WINDOW
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
MJ THE MUSICAL
MOULIN ROUGE!

Recommended For You