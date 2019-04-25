BEETLEJUICE
Day-o! The Most Iconic BEETLEJUICE Film Moments

Apr. 25, 2019  

Today, the ghost-with-the-most makes his Broadway debut in this edgy and irreverent musical comedy, BEETLEJUICE, based on Tim Burton's dearly beloved film. Beetlejuice tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager whose whole life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and a demon with a thing for stripes. When Lydia calls on Beetlejuice to scare away anyone with a pulse, this double-crossing specter shows his true stripes, unleashing a (Nether)world of pandemonium, and the biggest sandworm Broadway has ever seen.

BEETLEJUICE is based on the 1988 film starring Alec Baldwin, Geena Davis, Catherine O'Hara, Michael Keaton, and Winona Ryder. In honor of the opening night of BEETLEJUICE, BroadwayWorld recounts the most iconic moments from the film.

1. Day-O at the Dinner Table

When anyone thinks of the movie Beetlejuice, this is the scene that comes to mind. This is without a doubt the most iconic moment in the film, and one of the most iconic scenes in film history!

2. It's Showtime!

Lydia, played by Winona Ryder, wants to help her ghost friends the Maitlands, so she does the unspeakable - well the opposite actually - she says the infamous words, "Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice," and sets him free!

3. Shake, Shake, Shake Senora

The end of the film features on of the best moments of the film, (another musical moment, too) when Lydia dances to Shake Senora and levitates up the staircase! Try not to have this song stuck in your head all day after watching, I dare you!

4. 'Til Death Do Us Part

Another great moment in the film is when Beetlejuice is trying to force Lydia into marriage, against everyone else's attempts to stop it. However, Beetlejuice messes up when he sends Barbara Maitland away to where the infamous Sand Snake is, because she uses it to crash the wedding and stop Beetlejuice!

5. Netherworld Waiting Room

The Netherworld Waiting Room is a great moment where audiences get a glimpse in what the afterlife could be like! Flat men, skeletons, and shrunken heads are just a few of the things waiting for you when you cross over into the great beyond.

Beetlejuice opens tonight on Broadway at the Winter Garden Theatre!

