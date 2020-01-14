David Mamet's THE CHRISTOPHER BOY'S COMMUNION Will Be Staged For the First Time Starring William H. Macy and More

David Mamet's new play, THE CHRISTOPHER BOY'S COMMUNION, will be staged for the first time, for a limited time only. Featuring a cast, that includes Rebecca Pidgeon, William H. Macy, Clark Gregg and recent Tony Award nominated Fionnula Flanagan, the story follows a grisly murder that has taken place in Central Park. It runs February 13 - 23, 2020 as a guest production at the Odyssey Theatre, for 10 performances only.

Mr. Mamet is a filmmaker, novelist and essayist. His most recent works include BITTER WHEAT (West End, London - 2019) with John Malkovich, and the new novel THE DIARY OF A PORN STAR.

The cast includes (in alphabetical order): Fionnula Flanagan (IFTA Lifetime Achievement Award, Primetime EMMY Award, two Tony Award nominations, Saturn Award) as Mrs. Charles, Clark Gregg (Founding member Atlantic Theatre Company, Saturn Award for Best Supporting Actor in The Avengers, Sundance Award for Choke) as Alan, Dominic Hoffman (Ovation awards for best actor in a play, writing, and best world premiere Uncle Jacques' Symphony; Race at CTG/Taper, Dr. Faustus at Magic Theatre/SF) as Burke, William H. Macy (2 EMMY, 4 Screen Actors Guild Awards, and an Academy Award nomination; Films: Fargo, Pleasantville, Boogie Nights, Seabiscuit) as Hollis, David Paymer (Broadway: Grease, TV: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, On Becoming a God in Central Florida, Film: Ocean's Thirteen, Jack Ryan; Shadow Recruit, State and Main) as Mr. Stone, Rebecca Pidgeon (Speed-the Plow at The National Theatre/London, originated the role of Carol in Oleanna with William H. Macy and reprised the role at Orpheum Theatre/NYC) as Joan, John Pirrucello (TV: Little Fires Everywhere, HBO's Barry, Phil Spector) as Father Paul.

Designers: John Iacovelli (Scenic Design), Laura Bauer (Costume Design), Luke Moyer (Lighting Design).

"The Christopher Boy's Communion" runs February 13 - February 23, 2020. Schedule: 8pm Thursdays - Saturdays, 3pm Saturdays and Sundays through February 23, 2020. Tickets $50. A visiting production at the Odyssey Theatre, 2055 S. Sepulveda Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90025. Reservations: https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/pr/1024006 Parking available onsite for a fee, or free street parking.

Run time is approximately 75 minutes

Where:

The Odyssey Theatre2055 S. Sepulveda Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90025

When:

Performances begin at 8pm on Thursday, February 13, 2020 Schedule: 8pm Thursdays - Saturdays, 3pm Saturdays and Sundays Closing: February 23, 2020

How:

Reservations: https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/pr/1024006 Phone: (310) 477-2055

How Much:

Tickets are $50

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You