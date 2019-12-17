David Jeffery To Make Broadway Debut as Connor Murphy in DEAR EVAN HANSEN
David Jeffery, who has been part of the Toronto and touring companies of Dear Evan Hansen, will make his Broadway debut as Connor Murphy beginning February 11, 2020. Alex Boniello will play his final performance in the role on January 26, and Dan Macke (current understudy) will play Connor from Jan 28 - February 9.
David Jeffery was part of the original Toronto company of Dear Evan Hansen and currently understudies the roles of Evan Hansen, Jared Kleinman and Connor Murphy on the National Tour. Born and raised in Alberta, Canada, his regional credits include Rent (Roger), Spring Awakening (Melchior), Next to Normal (Gabe) and Newsies (Jack).
The winner of six Tony® awards including Best Musical, as well as the 2018 Grammy award for Best Musical Theatre Album, Dear Evan Hansen is directed by four-time Tony Award nominee Michael Greif, features a book by Tony award-winner Steven Levenson and a score by the Tony, Grammy and Academy Award-winning composers of The Greatest Showman and La La Land, Benj Pasek & Justin Paul.
A letter that was never meant to be seen, a lie that was never meant to be told, a life he never dreamed he could have. Evan Hansen is about to get the one thing he's always wanted: a chance to finally fit in. Both deeply personal and profoundly contemporary, Dear Evan Hansen is a new musical about life and the way we live it.
