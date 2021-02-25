David Henry Hwang, Eva Noblezada Join Asian- American Focused EMPATHY CONCERT

Hosts Elliott Masie and Telly Leung invite you, to spend an hour with amazing Broadway talents and learning leaders as they provide an uplifting set of perspectives on the role of Empathy in our lives on Monday, March 1st.

The 29th Empathy Concert will feature artists from the Asian American community, performing and discussing how we can confront fear and racism with empathy and understanding.

This week's concert will feature prominent Asian artists including Tony nominee Eva Noblezada, Raymond J. Lee, and Tony-winning playwright David Henry Hwang.

Telly Leung explains, "Elliott Masie and I have co-hosted 28 of these EMPATHY concerts and conversations, and this upcoming event will be something that hits very close to home for me. We've invited some dear and accomplished members of the Asian Broadway community to shed light on the unsettling increase in hate crimes against Asians during the pandemic and explore ways we can use art and storytelling to create empathy. Empathy is our strongest weapon to combat ignorance, fear, and hate."

Reserve a space for this uplifting and moving session Monday, March 1st from 4 pm to 5 pm EST. Learn more at https://www.masie.com/Empathy0301.