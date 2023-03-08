Danish Academy Award Nominees & A BEYOND THE LIGHT Silent Cinema Celebration Announced At Scandinavia Hohuse

This month, see a lineup of classic and contemporary award-winning Danish films, including recent Academy Award winners and nominees and a celebration of Danish silent cinema! All films will screen in Victor Borge Hall at Scandinavia House (58 Park Avenue, NYC). Screenings will be presented with English subtitles.

On March 15 at 7 PM, in honor of the 95th Annual Academy Awards this month, we'll be showing the Danish film Another Round/Druk, winner of Best International Feature film in 2021. Thomas Vinterberg's magnificent dark comedy follows four friends, all teachers at various stages of middle age, who are stuck in a rut. Unable to share their passions either at school or at home, they embark on an audacious experiment from an obscure philosopher: to see if a constant level of alcohol in their blood will help them find greater freedom and happiness.

On March 18, presented in coordination with the exhibition Beyond the Light: Identity and Place in Nineteenth-Century Danish Art, on view at the Metropolitan Museum of Art through April 16, enjoy an afternoon of Danish Silent Cinema curated by Prof. Vito Adriaensens (Columbia University | Université libre de Bruxelles). Two visually striking silent films by Anders Wilhelm Sandberg - Lasse Månsson fra Skaane (Struggling Hearts) and Fra Piazza del Popolo (Mists of the Past) - will be accompanied by a talk with Prof. Vito Adriaensens about the cinema of this era. The screenings will take place at 1 PM and 3:15 PM, with the talk at 2:30 PM.

On March 22 at 7 PM, Jonas Poher Rasmussen's animated feature Flee - the 2021 Danish entry for Best International Feature Film and nominee for Best Documentary Feature and Best Animated Feature, and first film to ever be nominated in all three categories - tells the story of Amin Nawabi as he grapples with a painful secret, one that threatens to derail the life he has built for himself and his soon-to-be husband. Forced to leave his home country of Afghanistan as a young child with his mother and siblings, Amin now struggles with how his past will affect his future in Denmark and the life he is building with his soon-to-be husband. "A feat of humanistic filmmaking" (Harper's Bazaar).