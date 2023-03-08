Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Danish Academy Award Nominees & A BEYOND THE LIGHT Silent Cinema Celebration Announced At Scandinavia Hohuse

All films will screen in Victor Borge Hall at Scandinavia House

Mar. 08, 2023  

Danish Academy Award Nominees & A BEYOND THE LIGHT Silent Cinema Celebration Announced At Scandinavia Hohuse

This month, see a lineup of classic and contemporary award-winning Danish films, including recent Academy Award winners and nominees and a celebration of Danish silent cinema! All films will screen in Victor Borge Hall at Scandinavia House (58 Park Avenue, NYC). Screenings will be presented with English subtitles.

On March 15 at 7 PM, in honor of the 95th Annual Academy Awards this month, we'll be showing the Danish film Another Round/Druk, winner of Best International Feature film in 2021. Thomas Vinterberg's magnificent dark comedy follows four friends, all teachers at various stages of middle age, who are stuck in a rut. Unable to share their passions either at school or at home, they embark on an audacious experiment from an obscure philosopher: to see if a constant level of alcohol in their blood will help them find greater freedom and happiness.

On March 18, presented in coordination with the exhibition Beyond the Light: Identity and Place in Nineteenth-Century Danish Art, on view at the Metropolitan Museum of Art through April 16, enjoy an afternoon of Danish Silent Cinema curated by Prof. Vito Adriaensens (Columbia University | Université libre de Bruxelles). Two visually striking silent films by Anders Wilhelm Sandberg - Lasse Månsson fra Skaane (Struggling Hearts) and Fra Piazza del Popolo (Mists of the Past) - will be accompanied by a talk with Prof. Vito Adriaensens about the cinema of this era. The screenings will take place at 1 PM and 3:15 PM, with the talk at 2:30 PM.

On March 22 at 7 PM, Jonas Poher Rasmussen's animated feature Flee - the 2021 Danish entry for Best International Feature Film and nominee for Best Documentary Feature and Best Animated Feature, and first film to ever be nominated in all three categories - tells the story of Amin Nawabi as he grapples with a painful secret, one that threatens to derail the life he has built for himself and his soon-to-be husband. Forced to leave his home country of Afghanistan as a young child with his mother and siblings, Amin now struggles with how his past will affect his future in Denmark and the life he is building with his soon-to-be husband. "A feat of humanistic filmmaking" (Harper's Bazaar).



Related Stories
Charles Buschs Memoir, Leading Lady Now Available for Pre-Order Photo
Charles Busch's Memoir, 'Leading Lady' Now Available for Pre-Order
'Leading Lady: A Memoir of a Most Unusual Boy' is described as a poignant, deliciously anecdotal account of a talented artist’s Oz-like journey in the worlds of Off-Broadway, Broadway, and Hollywood.
VIDEO: SIX Aragon Tour Alternates Sing Heart Of Stone Photo
VIDEO: SIX Aragon Tour Alternates Sing 'Heart Of Stone'
Celebrate International Women's Day with this fierce performance of SIX's “Heart of Stone” from the Aragon Tour’s Alternate Queens Kelsee Kimmel, Erin Ramirez, Kelly Denice Taylor, and Cassie Silva, filmed at San Francisco's Orpheum Theatre
Equity Speaks Out Against Legislation Restricting Drag in Tennessee Photo
Equity Speaks Out Against Legislation Restricting Drag in Tennessee
President Kate Shindle and Executive Director Al Vincent, Jr. of Actors' Equity Association -- the national labor union representing more than 51,000 professional actors and stage managers in live theatre -- have issued a joint statement regarding Tennessee's new legislation restricting drag performance. Read it in full here.
SWEPT AWAY & More Set for Arena Stage 2023/24 Season Photo
SWEPT AWAY & More Set for Arena Stage 2023/24 Season
Arena Stage has announced its 74th season. The upcoming subscription season will feature two original musicals, an acclaimed play with music, an uproarious comedy, Arena’s 11th Power Play, and a return by audience-favorite Step Afrika!.

More Hot Stories For You


A DOLL'S HOUSE Starring Jessica Chastain Announces Extension Ahead Of Tomorrow's Opening NightA DOLL'S HOUSE Starring Jessica Chastain Announces Extension Ahead Of Tomorrow's Opening Night
March 8, 2023

Due to popular demand, A Doll's House, starring Academy Award winner Jessica Chastain as 'Nora Helmer' in Lloyd's radical new production of Henrik Ibsen's landmark drama in a new version by Amy Herzog, will extend ahead of the show's opening tomorrow at Hudson Theatre.
Photos: Inside Rehearsal For PETER PAN GOES WRONG; Full Cast Announced!Photos: Inside Rehearsal For PETER PAN GOES WRONG; Full Cast Announced!
March 8, 2023

Complete casting has been announced for the Broadway premiere of Peter Pan Goes Wrong, the international comedy sensation from Mischief. Plus,  check out all new rehearsal photos here!
A STRANGE LOOP Will Open in London This SummerA STRANGE LOOP Will Open in London This Summer
March 8, 2023

A Strange Loop is headed to London this summer! The production will make its premiere at the Barbican Theatre 17 June - 9 September, running for a limited 12-week season.
Public Celebration of the Life of Ann Reinking Will Be Held at the Ambassadors Theatre This MonthPublic Celebration of the Life of Ann Reinking Will Be Held at the Ambassadors Theatre This Month
March 8, 2023

A celebration of the life of famed choreographer and performer Ann Reinking will take place March 20th at 1:30PM ET at Broadway's Ambassador Theatre. Ann passed away on December 12, 2020.
MEDUSA THE MUSICAL Will Have Developmental Readings Next Week Starring Kristolyn Lloyd, Jeremy Kushnier, and MoreMEDUSA THE MUSICAL Will Have Developmental Readings Next Week Starring Kristolyn Lloyd, Jeremy Kushnier, and More
March 8, 2023

Developmental readings of Medusa The Musical,  a new musical, with a book, music and lyrics by Wes Braver and Rachel Dean will be presented at Ripley Grier Studios (520 8th Avenue). There will be two (2) performances: Monday, March 13th @7:00 and Tuesday, March 14th  @1:00pm. Seating is limited.  
share