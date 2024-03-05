Dance Theatre of Harlem Appoints Fatima Jones as Chief Marketing and Communications Officer

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The internationally acclaimed Dance Theatre of Harlem has announced the addition of Fatima Jones. Joining the organization as Chief Marketing and Communications Officer ahead of its annual home season at New York City Center, Ms. Jones assumes her role alongside DTH's longtime guiding lights Executive Director Anna Glass and recently appointed Artistic Director Robert Garland. Ms. Jones brings with her more than 20 years of experience in marketing and public relations for some of New York City's most esteemed cultural institutions and is now poised to deftly apply her expertise to expanding the reach and impact of Dance Theatre of Harlem's creative expression and artistic excellence.

Direct from her role at another icon of the arts in Harlem with international reach—The Apollo—Fatima Jones joins Dance Theatre of Harlem as its Chief Marketing and Communications Officer during the company's landmark 55th year since its founding and founder Arthur Mitchell's 90th birthday. Drawing on more than two decades of experience, including leadership roles at Brooklyn Museum and BAM, Ms. Jones is more than prepared to help expand the reach of DTH throughout New York City and across the country to its thousands of audience members and program participants.

“I am excited to welcome Fatima Jones in this important leadership role,” remarks Executive Director Anna Glass “Her extensive professional experience and deep commitment to the performing arts and Black culture make her an invaluable addition to the Dance Theatre of Harlem senior leadership team. The passion she brings to her work along with her strategic thinking and broad institutional perspective will not only be transformational but will further move this important legacy institution forward.”

As Ms. Jones looks to lead the cultivation of relationships with existing audiences and broaden its presence across the country, her efforts will also be felt much closer to home. In addition to DTH's annual homecoming season at New York City Center, awareness and visibility of the organization's summer intensives, Dance Theatre of Harlem School, and the arts education and community engagement program Dancing Through Barriers all fall into the more than capable and enthusiastic hands of Fatima Jones.

“I've long admired Dance Theatre of Harlem for its unparalleled dedication to artistic excellence and its commitment to transforming lives through dance,” said Fatima Jones. “It is an honor beyond words to now be part of this esteemed American cultural treasure, beloved by New Yorkers and beyond. I cannot wait to collaborate with this outstanding team and contribute to its legacy of greatness."

Continually inspired by Arthur Mitchell and his powerful vision for classical dance, Dance Theatre of Harlem celebrates Mr. Mitchell's 90th birthday with its 2024 Vision Gala Performance and subsequent dinner and dancing at the Ziegfeld Ballroom. Each year, the company bestows honors upon luminaries in the dance world who uphold Mr. Mitchell's once-radical work. This year, DTH will present its Vision Award to American Ballet Theatre Principal Dancer Misty Copeland, who shattered barriers and made dance history as the prestigious company's first African American Principal Dancer. This year's Virtuoso Award will be bestowed upon Terri Prettyman Bowles and Alvin Bowles.

With a forward-thinking repertoire that showcases the immense power and talent of its dancers, Dance Theatre of Harlem is poised for its first season at New York City Center under the artistic direction of Robert Garland. From April 11-14, Garland's Nyman String Quartet No. 2, New Bach, and Return are joined by company and New York premieres and repertory favorites from George Balanchine, William Forsythe, and Robert Bondara. The trailblazing company is set to honor American Ballet Theatre Principal Dancer Misty Copeland with its Vision Award, alongside Virtuoso Award recipients Terri Prettyman Bowles and Alvin Bowles. The two dynamic programs and Vision gala performances will be held at New York City Center (131 West 55th Street). For more information about Dance Theatre of Harlem, please visit www.DanceTheatreOfHarlem.org.

ABOUT FATIMA JONES

Fatima Jones is a cultural strategist, marketing, public relations, and reputation management leader. She formerly served as the Chief Marketing and Communications Officer for The Apollo in New York City, leading all integrated marketing and communications, including advertising, social media, press, audience development, and design. Highlights include campaigns for the legendary organization's expansion, its 90th anniversary campaign, The Intersection Arts and Ideas Festival, and the celebration of Camille A. Brown at The Apollo. Prior to The Apollo she served as the Director of Communications for the Brooklyn Museum, where she led the media relations and social media campaigns for its exhibitions, including the critically acclaimed David Bowie Isand the transformative We Wanted A Revolution: Black Radical Women. Before BKM, she spent almost a decade at the Brooklyn Academy of Music (BAM). Her consultancy experience includes work with Ronald K. Brown/Evidence Dance Company, 651 Arts, and Weeksville Heritage Center. She is a former Bessies Dance and Performance Awards voter and has served on many granting panels, including NYSCA and the Mid-Atlantic Arts Foundation. Fatima has been profiled in Essence, PRSA and PRNet for her work in the field and has been featured as a guest on several podcasts, including Smart Communications and Deep in The Work. She is a member of the community service sorority Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc., PRSA, and Color Comm. She is a mother, wife, sister, and friend to many and lives in Brooklyn, New York.